RR vs RCB Live Cricket Score: Rajasthan, Bangalore Engage in Must-Win Game as Playoff Race Intensifies

Live now
Curated By: Aakash Biswas
Last Updated: May 14, 2023, 14:01 IST
Jaipur, India
IPL 2023 RR VS RCB Live Score: The Rajasthan Royals and Royal Challengers Bangalore will be up against each other at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur in what will be the battle of equals in IPL 2023. It’s a must-win game for both sides as they have 10 points in their kitty and cannot afford to lose a single game from here on if they want to acquire a playoff berth.
The Rajasthan Royals have been in great form lately. They returned to winning ways with a comprehensive nine-wicket victory over Kolkata Knight Riders on Thursday after three consecutive defeats, courtesy of Jaiswal’s 47-ball 98 and skipper Sanju Read More
Captain: Jos Buttler
Vice-captain: Faf du Plessis
Wicketkeeper: Sanju Samson, Jos Buttler
Batters: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Faf du Plessis, Joe Root
All-rounders: Glenn Maxwell, Wanindu Hasaranga
Bowlers: Trent Boult, Sandeep Sharma, Josh Hazlewood, Mohammed Siraj
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the IPL 2023 match no 60 between Rajasthan Royals and Royal Challengers Bangalore from Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur. This is going to be a vital clash for the two teams as a positive result here will keep the qualification for the playoffs in their own hands. Although a lot more is riding on today’s result for RCB than RR. Should RCB lose, they will nearly be out from the reckoning. If RR lose, it will leave them depending on other results going their way.
RR’s middle-order too looks pretty strong in the presence of Joe Root, Druv Jurel, and Shimron Hetmyer. On the bowling front, leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal shone brightly against KKR with brilliant figures of 4/25, New Zealand quick Trent Boult has been steady upfront and returned with two wickets in their last match.
RCB, on the other hand, lost their last two games against Delhi Capitals and Mumbai Indians and would be desperate to turn the tables around with a comprehensive win. While du Plessis has been consistent with the bat throughout the tournament so far, Virat Kohli has sparkled in patches and RCB need both batters to fire at the top to provide them a good start.
Australian Glenn Maxwell, of late, has shown great form with the bat for RCB but he would be looking for more support from the likes of Mahipal Lomror, Anuj Rawat, and Dinesh Karthik.
Mohammed Siraj has been the spearhead for RCB in the bowling department and has emerged as the most successful bowler for the team with 15 wickets from 11 games. But Siraj needs support from the likes of Josh Hazlewood, Wanindu Hasaranga, Harshal Patel, and Vijaykumar Vyshak to contain RR.