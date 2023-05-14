RR vs RCB, IPL 2023: Jaipur Weather Forecast and Sawai Mansingh Stadium Pitch Report

Rajasthan Royals are set to face off against Royal Challengers Bangalore at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium on Sunday, May 14. It promises to be an interesting match for both sides as a win here could propel their chances of making it to the playoffs.

Rajasthan Royals come into this match after a thumping win over the Kolkata Knight Riders. Their batting unit, led by Yashasvi Jaiswal is in serious form and on a good track in Jaipur and could potentially outgun RCB. Their bowling too was in good shape against KKR, but their task will be cut out against the top order of RCB.

ALSO READ| Virat Kohli ‘Eyes the Prize’ Ahead of RCB’s Crunch IPL 2023 Fixture Against Rajasthan Royals

On the other hand, RCB come into this match after a loss against the Mumbai Indians by six wickets when their bowling was blown away. Virat Kohli needs to step up as far as his strike rate is concerned and the middle order has to be consistent.

The conditions in Jaipur will be conducive to stroke play hence, the bowling attacks of both sides will be under scrutiny.

Also Read | Riyan Parag Likes Fan’s ‘Come to RCB’ Tweet, Breaks Silence on Old Image of Cheering For RCB

Where will the match between Rajasthan Royals and Royal Challengers Bangalore be played?

The match between Rajasthan Royals and Royal Challengers Bangalore will be played at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur.

What happened in the last IPL game at Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur?

Rajasthan Royals hosted SunRisers Hyderabad in the last IPL game in Jaipur. Rajasthan Royals put in a dominant performance with the bat and set 214 for 2. However, SRH chased this total down and the match ended on the final ball.

What is the average score at Sawai Mansingh Stadium in IPL?

The average first-innings score at Arun Jaitley is 193.

RR vs RCB Head-To-Head Record

RCB and RR have played a total of 29 matches against each other. While RCB has won 14, RR has emerged winners in 12 games. The other three matches ended without a result.

RR vs RCB Pitch Report

The pitch at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium is expected to be a batting beauty. The batters can play through the line and the seamers need to change their pace in order to be effective.

Weather Report

top videos

The weather in Jaipur is expected to set fair on May 14. The temperature is expected to around 37°C on the match day with 24% humidity and 10 km/h wind speed. There are no chances of any rain during the match.