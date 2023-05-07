RR vs SRH Dream11 Prediction, IPL 2023: Team Captain, Vice-captain, Head-To-Head Records For Rajasthan Royals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad

Both Rajasthan Royals and Sunrisers Hyderabad will be looking to return to winning ways when square off in an IPL 2023 match on Sunday.

The reverse leg IPL 2023 fixture between Rajasthan and Hyderabad will be played in Jaipur. Rajasthan will come into the game after suffering two back-to-back defeats. With five wins from 10 matches, they have collected 10 points so far.

The 16th edition of IPL has so far proved to be quite dismal for Hyderabad. In their last match, Hyderabad suffered a five-wicket defeat at the hands of Kolkata Knight Riders. After playing nine matches in IPL 2023, Hyderabad have secured just three wins.

Fantasy Player Picks for RR vs SRH

Rajasthan opening batter Yashasvi Jaiswal right now claims the second spot in the IPL 2023 Orange Cap list. Jaiswal is expected to score big in fantasy cricket. In the bowling unit, Rajasthan’s Ravichandran Ashwin can turn out to be a handy pick. Ashwin’s all-round prowess will help the users in gaining some additional points.

RR vs SRH Head To Head Records

The two teams have so far met 17 times in the past. While Rajasthan have managed to pocket nine wins, Hyderabad have clinched victory eight times. The two teams last faced each other earlier this season and Sanju Samson’s men emerged victorious in that contest by 72 runs.

Dream11 Prediction

Captain: Jos Buttler

Vice-captain: Aiden Markram

Wicketkeepers: Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson, Heinrich Klaasen

Batters: Shimron Hetmyer, Devdutt Padikkal, Yashasvi Jaiswal

Allrounders: Aiden Markram, Ravichandran Ashwin

Bowlers: Mayank Markande, Yuzvendra Chahal, Trent Boult

RR vs SRH Probable XIs

RR Predicted XI: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson (c and wk), Devdutt Padikkal, Riyan Parag, Ravichandran Ashwin, Shimron Hetmyer, Dhruv Jurel, Trent Boult, Adam Zampa, Sandeep Sharma

SRH Predicted XI: Abhishek Sharma, Mayank Agarwal, Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram (c), Harry Brook, Heinrich Klaasen (wk), Abdul Samad, Marco Jensen, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mayank Markande, Kartik Tyagi

RR vs SRH Full Squads

Rajasthan Royals: Sanju Samson (c), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shimron Hetmyer, Devdutt Padikkal, Jos Buttler, Dhruv Jurel, Riyan Parag, Sandeep Sharma, Trent Boult, Obed McCoy, Navdeep Saini, Kuldeep Sen, Kuldeep Yadav, R Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, KC Cariappa, Jason Holder, Donovan Ferreira, Kunal Rathore, Adam Zampa, KM Asif, Murugan Ashwin, Akash Vashisht, Abdul PA, Joe Root Singh, Litton Das

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Aiden Markram (c), Abhishek Sharma, Mayank Agarwal, Rahul Tripathi, Harry Brook, Abdul Samad, Anmolpreet Singh, Glenn Phillips, Heinrich Klaasen, Upendra Yadav, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Washington Sundar, Vivrant Sharma, Sanvir Singh, Samarth Vyas, Mayank Dagar, Adil Rashid, Mayank Markande, Akeal Hosein, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Marco Jansen, Kartik Tyagi, Umran Malik, T Natarajan, Fazalhaq Farooqi

