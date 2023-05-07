RR vs SRH Live Streaming Cricket IPL 2023: How to Watch Rajasthan Royals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Coverage on TV And Online

Once a constant among the top two, Rajasthan Royals are gradually going down in the IPL 2023 points table following a series of disappointing results. After two consecutive defeats, the Sanju Samson-led side has now 10 points in 10 games. In a bid to keep their playoff hopes alive, Rajasthan will seek a full two points in their coming fixture against Sunrisers Hyderabad. The match will be played at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur on May 7.

Both Rajasthan and Hyderabad will head to the game on the back of a defeat. Rajasthan were beaten by Gujarat Titans in a low-scoring battle, losing the home game by 9 wickets. Meanwhile, Hyderabad fell short of Kolkata Knight Riders in their previous appearance. Coming to chase an achievable 172-run target, the Orange franchise could manage 166 runs in 20 overs.

Ahead of Sunday’s IPL 2023 match between Rajasthan Royals and Sunrisers Hyderabad; here is all you need to know:

What date IPL 2023 match between Rajasthan Royals and Sunrisers Hyderabad will be played?

The IPL 2023 match between Rajasthan Royals and Sunrisers Hyderabad will take place on May 7, Sunday.

Where will the IPL 2023 match Rajasthan Royals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad be played?

The IPL 2023 match between Rajasthan Royals and Sunrisers Hyderabad will be played at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur.

What time will the IPL 2023 match between Rajasthan Royals and Sunrisers Hyderabad begin?

The IPL 2023 match between Rajasthan Royals and Sunrisers Hyderabad will begin at 7:30 PM IST on Sunday.

Which TV channels will broadcast Rajasthan Royals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad IPL 2023 match?

Rajasthan Royals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad match will be televised on the Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Rajasthan Royals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad IPL 2023 match?

Rajasthan Royals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad match will be streamed live on the Jio Cinema app and website in India.

What are the full squads of Rajasthan Royals and Sunrisers Hyderabad For IPL 2023?

Rajasthan Royals Full Squad: Sanju Samson (c), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shimron Hetmyer, Devdutt Padikkal, Jos Buttler, Dhruv Jurel, Riyan Parag, Sandeep Sharma, Trent Boult, Obed McCoy, Navdeep Saini, Kuldeep Sen, Kuldip Yadav, Ravichandran Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, KC Cariappa, Jason Holder, Donovan Ferreira, Kunal Rathore, Adam Zampa, KM Asif, Murugan Ashwin, Akash Vashisht, Abdul P A, Joe Root

Sunrisers Hyderabad Full Squad: Aiden Markram (c), Abdul Samad, Rahul Tripathi, Glenn Phillips, Abhishek Sharma, Marco Jansen, Washington Sundar, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Kartik Tyagi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, T. Natarajan, Umran Malik, Harry Brook, Mayank Agarwal, Heinrich Klaasen, Adil Rashid, Mayank Markande, Vivrant Sharma, Samarth Vyas, Sanvir Singh, Upendra Yadav, Mayank Dagar, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Akeal Hosein, Anmolpreet Singh

