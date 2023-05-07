RR vs SRH Live IPL 2023: Sanju Samson's Rajasthan Royals Look to Bounce Back Against Struggling Sunrisers Hyderabad

Read more

with the ball in recent matches.

On the other side, Sunrisers Hyderabad are struggling miserably this season as they have yet to find the right combination. They are placed at the bottom of points table with just three wins in 9 matches. The batting unit has failed to get going for them as they lost a close match against Kolkata Knight Riders in their last match and the road to playoffs looks extremely difficult for them only a miraculous turnaround will help them finish in top four.

Meanwhile, Rajasthan Royals head coach and director of cricket Kumar Sangakkara admitted that his team’s performance in a nine-wicket defeat to Gujarat Titans at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium was “embarrassing”, while adding that the inaugural IPL winners couldn’t make the most out of the good start they had.

Electing to bat first, Rajasthan suffered an unbelievable batting meltdown from 47/1 in five overs to being 118 all out in 17.5 overs, recording the second-lowest total of IPL 2023, which Gujarat chased down in 13.5 overs.

“It is embarrassing for anyone when you don’t play well. We were very, very poor in terms of capitalising on the starts we got. We were showing intent for a while, but we were a little bit reckless, and then we had very, very little intent against the two spinners,” he said in the post-match press conference.

Squads

Rajasthan Royals Squad: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson(w/c), Devdutt Padikkal, Shimron Hetmyer, Dhruv Jurel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Adam Zampa, Sandeep Sharma, Yuzvendra Chahal, Riyan Parag, Murugan Ashwin, Joe Root, Kuldip Yadav, KM Asif, Jason Holder, Navdeep Saini, Akash Vasisht, KC Cariappa, Obed McCoy, Kuldeep Sen, Donavon Ferreira, Abdul Basith, Kunal Singh Rathore

Sunrisers Hyderabad Squad: Abhishek Sharma, Mayank Agarwal, Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram(c), Harry Brook, Heinrich Klaasen(w), Abdul Samad, Marco Jansen, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mayank Markande, Kartik Tyagi, T Natarajan, Glenn Phillips, Vivrant Sharma, Nitish Reddy, Sanvir Singh, Umran Malik, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Adil Rashid, Akeal Hosein, Samarth Vyas, Anmolpreet Singh, Mayank Dagar, Upendra Yadav

