Ruturaj Following Dhoni’s Way: ‘Mahi Bhai Says to Be in the Present, Don’t Worry About Future’

Rinku Singh’s finishing skills in the 2nd T20I against Ireland may have left the spectators spellbound but it was opener Ruturaj Gaikwad who played the silent assassin. The latter notched up his second fifty in the shortest format, setting the tone for India’s huge 185-run total after being asked to bat first. Gaikwad top-scored with a 43-ball 58, including 6 boundaries and a maximum, which is now his best score in T20Is.

Gaikwad’s well-crafted innings came just before the Asian Games where he is set to lead the Indian team. The right-hander is one of the players nurtured by MS Dhoni and has learned quite a few things about captaincy from the legend.

Speaking about the same in the post-match presser on Sunday, Gaikwad said, “I think leadership role is a very complicated thing, to be honest. What Mahi bhai always says is to take it one game at a time. Just be in the present moment, don’t worry about the future. Everyone creates hype and whatever it is. I am not the kind of person who do really watch social media and hear things about what anyone is saying about me. I think this is one of the traits that I have learned at CSK.”

It’s important for a captain to understand his teammates and give them a free hand to express themselves. Gaikwad is thinking of applying the same formula when he leads the side in China next month.

“Leadership for me is to give maximum confidence to the ten players, who are playing. Make sure that I step into their shoes and think about what they are thinking and what they are going through. Sometimes the batters and bowlers have their own plans, they are really thinking about the game from their perspective. So, I feel it is important to back them in that moment,” Ruturaj said.

“After the game, there is always an opportunity of what went wrong, what we could have improved. For me in the game particularly, it is more about giving freedom to the players. Make sure they back themselves first. Too many suggestions also create confusion; this is what I believe,” he added.