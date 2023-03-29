SA vs WI: Alzarri Joseph's Fifer Halts South Africa's Second 200-plus Charge of T20I Series

West Indies pacer Alzarri Joseph claimed five wickets, including that of dangerman Reeza Hendricks, as South Africa fell just seven runs short of scripting the second successive 200-plus chase in the T20I series in Johannesburg on Tuesday.

South Africa needed 26 runs off the last over and Proteas captain Aiden Markram (35 not out off 18 balls) went full throttle, smashing three boundaries off Joseph, but the pacer came back strongly to first getting Hendricks caught by captain Rovman Powell and then prising out the wicket of Heinrich Klaasen two balls later, before disturbing Wayne Parnell’s stumps. The three blows put paid to South Africa’s chances despite 18 runs being scored off the over.

Earlier, West Indies rode on some big hitting by Nicholas Pooran (41 off 19 balls), Raymon Reifer (27 off 18 balls) and Romario Shepherd (44* off 22 balls) to pile on 220/8 in their 20 overs. No South African bowler was spared and Anrich Nortje had the best figures of 2/36 in four overs. Kagiso Rabada and Lungi Ngidi also claimed two wickets apiece but went for plenty.

This was the second time in the series that the West Indies put on a 200-plus score in the series after the mammoth 258/5 in the previous match at the Centurion on Sunday. However, South Africa, led by Quinton de Kock and Hendricks’ blitzkrieg, chased it down with more than an over to spare. De Kock hammered a 44-ball 100, while Hendricks plundered 68 runs off 28 balls as the Proteas charged towards the Windies score. Then some lusty hitting in the end by Markram (38* off 21) and Klaasen (16* off 7) ensured that the job was done.

Records tumbled at the Centurion as the Proteas recorded the highest successful T20I chase. De Kock and Hendricks slammed 102 runs in the first six overs, setting a powerplay record. South Africa’s chase at the Centurion gave them the rare distinction of being the team that now holds the record for the highest successful chase in both ODIs and T20Is. The Proteas, one would remember, had chased down 434 against Australia in an ODI in 2006.

However, the West Indies bowlers ensured at the Wanderers that there was no repeat of South Africa’s Centurion miracle. Hendricks smashed 83 runs off 44 balls, Rilee Rossouw came up with a cameo of 42 off 21 balls and Markram was his usual self as South Africa took the match deep. However, Joseph and Co had other ideas.

The victory on Tuesday allowed West Indies to take the T20I series 2-1. The three-match ODI series had ended 1-1, while the hosts had won the Test series 2-0.

