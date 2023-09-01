SA vs AUS Dream11 Prediction For 2nd T20I: Check Team Captain, Vice-captain And Probable XIs For South Africa vs Australia

Australia will be facing South Africa in the second match of the 3-match T20I series on Friday, September 1 at the Kingsmead in Durban. Australia are currently leading the series 1-0 after they dominated the first match.

Mitchell Marsh, the newly appointed captain of the Australian T20I side led his team from the front. The Aussie all-rounder scored 92 runs in just 49 balls. He was supported by Tim David who annihilated the South African bowlers in his knock of 64 runs off 28 balls. They both carried Australia to a great total of 226. The Australian bowlers knew the task they had in hand and bowled out the hosts for just 115, with Tanveer Sangha taking 4 wickets alongside Marcus Stoinis who recorded 3 scalps.

South Africa would be very disappointed by their performance in the first T20I. They looked completely outmatched in the clash and were never in the control of the game. Their bowlers gave away too many runs with no bowlers conceding less than 40 runs in their 4 overs. Reeza Hendricks was the only bright spot in the first match for the hosts. They will have to go back to the drawing board and find a way to bounce back in the second match after this loss. The series is still not over and the hosts can still turn the tables.

Australia vs South Africa Match Details

Date- Friday, September 1, 2023

Time- 09:30 PM IST

Venue- Kingsmead, Durban.

Australia vs South Africa Dream11 Prediction

Captain: Mitchell Marsh

Vice-captain: Tim David

Wicketkeeper: Josh Inglis

Allrounders: Marcus Stoinis, Mitchell Marsh, Marco Jansen, Aiden Markram

Batters: Tim David, Travis Head, Reeza Hendricks

Bowlers: Tanveer Sangha, Lizaad Williams, Lungi Ngidi

Australia vs South Africa Probable XIs:

Australia (Probable XI): Matthew Short, Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh(c), Josh Inglis(w), Marcus Stoinis, Tim David, Aaron Hardie, Sean Abbott, Nathan Ellis, Tanveer Sangha, Spencer Johnson

South Africa (Probable XI): Temba Bavuma, Reeza Hendricks, Rassie van der Dussen, Aiden Markram(c), Dewald Brevis, Tristan Stubbs(w), Marco Jansen, Gerald Coetzee, Lungi Ngidi, Lizaad Williams, Tabraiz Shamsi

Australia vs South Africa T20I Squads:

South Africa Squad: Reeza Hendricks, Aiden Markram(c), Temba Bavuma, Rassie van der Dussen, Dewald Brevis, Tristan Stubbs(w), Marco Jansen, Lungi Ngidi, Tabraiz Shamsi, Bjorn Fortuin, Sisanda Magala, Matthew Breetzke, Gerald Coetzee, Donavon Ferreira, Keshav Maharaj, Lizaad Williams

Australia Squad: Matthew Short, Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh(c), Josh Inglis(w), Marcus Stoinis, Tim David, Aaron Hardie, Sean Abbott, Nathan Ellis, Adam Zampa, Spencer Johnson, Matthew Wade, Ashton Turner, Jason Behrendorff