SA vs WI: Check Dream11 Team Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable XIs For South Africa vs West Indies 2023, 3rd T20I

SA vs WI Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for Tuesday’s third T20I match between South Africa and West Indies: After levelling the series against West Indies in the second T20I, South Africa will now be aiming to complete their comeback on Tuesday, March 28. The third and final T20I of the series is slated to be played tonight at the Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg. In the second match of the series, the Proteas recorded the highest successful run chase in T20I cricket to script a much-needed comeback. Johnson Charles scored a sublime century to guide the Caribbean side to a mammoth total of 258. South Africa wicketkeeper Quinton de Kock brought up his first T20I century as the hosts chased the daunting target of 259 with seven balls to spare. The high-scoring affair also produced most sixes- 35- in a T20I match.

Earlier, West Indies clinched a three-wicket triumph in the opening to T20I to take a much-needed 1-0 lead in the series.

Ahead of the third T20I match between South Africa and West Indies; here is everything you need to know:

SA vs WI Telecast

The Star Sports Network has the broadcasting right for South Africa vs West Indies third T20I match.

SA vs WI Live Streaming

The third T20I match between South Africa and West Indies will be streamed live on Disney+ Hotstar and FanCode app and website.

SA vs WI Match Details

The SA vs WI third T20I match will be played at The Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg, South Africa on Tuesday, March 28 at 9:30 pm IST.

SA vs WI Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Quinton de Kock

Vice-Captain: Johnson Charles

Suggested Playing XI for SA vs WI Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Wicketkeepers: Quinton de Kock, Johnson Charles

Batters: Reeza Hendricks, Rovman Powell, David Miller

All-rounders: Jason Holder, Kyle Mayers, Romario Shepherd, Aiden Markram

Bowlers: Sisanda Magala, Odean Smith

South Africa vs West Indies Possible XIs

South Africa Predicted Line-up: Quinton de Kock (wk), Reeza Hendricks, Rilee Rossouw, David Miller, Aiden Markram (c), Marco Jansen, Heinrich Klaasen, Wayne Parnell, Sisanda Magala, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi

West Indies Predicted Line-up: Kyle Mayers, Brandon King, Johnson Charles, Rovman Powell (c), Romario Shepherd, Odean Smith, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Raymon Reifer, Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, Sheldon Cottrell

