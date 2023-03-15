SA vs WI Dream11 Team Prediction: South Africa vs West Indies Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Thursday's first ODI Match, March 16 4:30 pm IST

SA vs WI Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for Thursday’s first ODI match between South Africa and West Indies: South Africa had to suffer a massive injury blow ahead of their three-match ODI series against West Indies. Proteas all-rounder Wiaan Mulder was ruled out of the fixtures due to a left side strain. Left-arm bowling all-rounder Wayne Parnell will replace Mulder in the South Africa ODI squad. Spinner Keshav Maharaj will also not be able to take part in the series for the Proteas. Maharaj had ruptured his left Achilles tendon during the second Test against the Caribbean opponents. Left-arm spinner Tabraiz Shamsi was included in the squad as Maharaj’s replacement. The ODI series between South Africa and West Indies is slated to start from Thursday, March 16. The opening ODI will be played at the Buffalo Park in East London, South Africa.

West Indies, on the other hand, will now look to avenge their Test defeat against South Africa. The visitors were downed 2-0 in the Tests by the Proteas. The upcoming series in South Africa is going to be West Indies’ first outing in ODIs since Shai Hope’s appointment as the permanent skipper of the side in this format.

Ahead of the first ODI match between South Africa and West Indies; here is everything you need to know:

SA vs WI Telecast

The Star Sports Network has the broadcasting rights for South Africa vs West Indies first ODI match.

SA vs WI Live Streaming

The first ODI match between South Africa and West Indies will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

SA vs WI Match Details

The SA vs WI first ODI match will be played at the Buffalo Park in East London, South Africa on Thursday, March 16, at 4:30 pm IST.

SA vs WI Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Quinton de Kock

Vice-Captain: Jason Holder

Suggested Playing XI for SA vs WI Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Quinton de Kock, Shai Hope

Batsmen: Temba Bavuma, Rassie van der Dussen, Shamarh Brooks, Rovman Powell

All-rounders: Jason Holder, Kyle Mayers, Andile Phehlukwayo

Bowlers: Lungi Ngidi, Shannon Gabriel

South Africa vs West Indies Possible Starting XI:

South Africa Predicted Starting Line-up: Quinton de Kock (wk), Temba Bavuma (c), Reeza Hendricks, Rassie van der Dussen, Tony de Zorzi, Tristan Stubbs, Andile Phehlukwayo, Lungi Ngidi, Gerald Coetzee, Sisanda Magala, Bjorn Fortuin

West Indies Predicted Starting Line-up: Shai Hope (c and wk), Brandon King, Rovman Powell, Shamarh Brooks, Nicholas Pooran, Kyle Mayers, Jason Holder, Roston Chase, Odean Smith, Akeal Hosein, Shannon Gabriel

Get the latest Cricket News here