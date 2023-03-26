SA vs WI: South Africa Beat West Indies to Record Highest Successful T20I Run Chase

Quinton de Kock and Johnson Charles hit blistering centuries as South Africa defeated West Indies to complete the highest chase in Twenty20 international cricket at the SuperSport Park in Centurion on Sunday.

SA’s de Kock smashed 100 runs from just 44 balls, her maiden hundred in the shortest format of the game to lead his side to a 6-wicket win and level the three-match series 1-1.

Captain Aiden Markram (38) saw his side home with seven balls to spare.

🚨 RESULT | SOUTH AFRICA WIN BY 6 WICKETSRecords were broken as Quinton de Kock’s maiden T20I century set the #Proteas on their way to chasing down a mammoth 259-run target - with 7 balls remaining - to level the KFC T20I series#SAvWI #BePartOfIt pic.twitter.com/XMJnBL6p5r — Proteas Men (@ProteasMenCSA) March 26, 2023

The previous highest run chase was Bulgaria’s 246 to beat Serbia in 2022 while Australia made 245 to beat New Zealand in 2018.

Highest Successful run chases

259/4 (18.5 overs): South Africa v West Indies, Centurion, March 26, 2023

246/4 (19.4 overs): Bulgaria v Serbia, Sofia, June 26, 2022

245/5 (18.5 overs): Australia v New Zealand, Auckland, February 16, 2018

236/6 (19.2 overs): West Indies v South Africa, Johannesburg, January 11, 2015

230/8 (19.4 overs): England v South Africa, Mumbai, March 18, 2016

229/4 (19.3 overs): Bulgaria v Serbia, Sofia, June 24, 2022

226/5 (19.1 overs): England v South Africa, Centurion, February 16, 2020

215/5 (19.4 overs): Bangladesh v Sri Lanka, Colombo, March 10, 2018

212/3 (19.1 overs): South Africa v India, Delhi, June 9, 2022

211/4 (19.1 overs): India v Sri Lanka, Mohali, December 12, 2009

211/6 (19.2 overs): Australia v India, Mohali, September 20, 2022

The batter-friendly pitch delivered a total of 35 sixes and 46 fours in a run feast for an enthusiastic crowd, producing 517 runs for the highest aggregate in a T20 international.

Earlier, WI’s Johnson Charles smashed a 39-ball century, the fastest by a West Indian.

The powerfully-built Charles made 118 off 46 balls as the West Indies raced to 258 for five, their highest ever in T20 cricket and the the joint sixth-highest in T20 internationals.

Charles’ century was the fastest for the West Indies, and the equal fourth-fastest in the format. He hit 11 sixes and 10 fours in his 118.

After being sent in, West Indies clubbed 22 sixes as the Centurion ground lived up to its reputation as a high-scoring venue with its true pitch, fast outfield and boundaries that proved too short for the power hitters in the thin air of the South African Highveld.

Kyle Mayers hit four sixes in making 51. He shared a second-wicket stand of 135 off 58 balls with Charles after Brandon King fell to the third ball of the match.

Romario Shepherd struck another four sixes towards the end as he plundered 41 not out from just 18 balls.

Four South African bowlers conceded 20 or more runs in an over.

Marco Jansen was one of them but the tall left-armer picked up three wickets for 52 runs, including Charles, who was forced into a rare defensive shot by a yorker which ricocheted from his pad onto his pad and into the stumps.

