Sachin at 50: The Jedi of World Cricket

The name Sachin Ramesh Tendulkar, beyond the statistics, transcends boundaries. He inspired generations of cricketers, not just in India but around the world, with his skill, dedication, and passion for the game. His influence on the sport extends beyond his playing career, with many current and former players citing him as a role model and mentor.

The current generations and the future would be eternally grateful to the master blaster for the way he changed the game, technically, tactically, psychologically and monetarily.

The iconic SRT can be comparable to any sports icon around the world who has walked this planet. These superlatives do justice to the person who made us feel proud to be Indian and also the respect he has for the cricketers.

My professional journey as a Strength and Conditioning (S&C) coach started only after watching SRT play. This is the plain truth and my end aspiration in cricket was to train him at some point in my carrier. Being part of the Indian team as the first Indian S&C was the icing on the cake for me. It happened sooner than expected, which I consider a divine gift.

My shift in career started with SRT in 2006 when he came to Chennai to train with me at the MRF pace foundation, I realized what a humble and genuine soul he is. We stuck the right chord with mutual trust and respect. SRT could have chosen anybody in the world, any professional would arrive with a song on their lips.

Being the first Indian s&c coach could have been a disaster, if not for the master and all the iconic players who supported and encouraged me to do the best I can, with great humility I can say I did my best for the team.

The journey continued with the Indian team for 5 years with great success and soul satisfaction. Having seen many top-class professionals from other sports, each one of them had huge respect for SRT and looked at him as an icon of the sport. He transcends the boundary of cricket. He would have done well in any sport if not cricket. The game of cricket is extremely lucky to have one and only SRT as its great ambassador.

Continuing the journey with Mumbai Indians and the Indian national team, having seen him in close quarters for many years, I was floored by his discipline, sincerity, simplicity and genuineness to the team staff, fellow players and people outside the domain. There was no pretences or effort in his mannerism to impress anyone to score brownie points with the media. What you saw was what you get period.

Coming to my subject, to play any game for 24 years is astonishing and only a few in the world have done it cutting across any sport. He defied many experts on many fronts; be it sports, medical experts to physicians and S&C coaches. Regarding his injuries or his comeback efforts, he always had the last laugh.

His ability to grasp and execute information is prodigious - be it an exercise regime or any technical aspect of fitness.

In the era of SRT, there was no support staff like what they have now. If I remember right, Andrew Leipus was the only person who managed the entire team (brilliant man and highly efficient) initially till trainers and other support staff came in.

How he managed his body is a billion-dollar question for 24 years.

Many don’t know how Sachin adopted his fitness regime. A smart and cerebral way to make him adaptable to all formats of the game. A new book can be launched on the process that he followed to make him one of the most adaptable players ever. Many take a leaf out of his regime which is still pertinent even in today’s world of cricket.

His ability to grasp and execute even the most challenging exercise regime is breathtaking – you have to see it to believe it. Having said that, what he gave up along with the team members during the 2011 world cup preparation was a real example of a team man.

His body fat percentage was 10 during the World Cup, and he motivated himself to reach the target through sheer work and dieting. And I can go on and on with examples on SRT.

Once in a generation players have come and gone, but one in ‘many generations’ player is a rarity. Standing tall and still humble is his hallmark.

Personally, I would call the cricketing era -BST and AST- before Sachin Tendulkar and after Sachin Tendulkar.

