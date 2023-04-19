'Sachin Had Tears in His Eyes': Ian Bishop Reveals Batting Legend Got Emotional After Son Arjun Tendulkar's IPL Debut

The past three-four days have been quite memorable for Sachin Tendulkar and his family. 10 years after he had played his last match for IPL franchise Mumbai Indians, the legendary cricketer watched his 23-year-old son Arjun Tendulkar debut for the same team at the historic Wankhede Stadium.

Having witnessed and played a close role in Arjun’s development as a fast bowling allrounder, the moment must have been quite emotional for Sachin who is widely regarded as one of the greatest batters to have played the game.

And it was indeed overwhelming for Sachin as he saw Arjun bowl the first over of the match between MI and Kolkata Knight Riders.

Ian Bishop, while on-air for Star Sports, claims Sachin had tears in his eyes as he touched upon the similarities between his first IPL over and Arjun’s.

“The floor manager had a word with Sachin, I won’t call out his name, the floor manager, he mentioned that he loved the fact that Arjun is now playing in the IPL. Sachin had tears in his eyes. And he said, ‘you know when I bowled the first time in the IPL, my first over went for five. Arjun’s first over went for five as well.’ So Sachin had that in his mind all the way through," Bishop said.

Ravi Shastri, who was also an air, added, “He (Sachin) will be tensed though. Every time Arjun gets the ball, Bish (Bishop) mentioned about him remembering. He will forget a few innings of his but he will not forget one over. And that he’s bowled. He will remember every over."

Playing in his second match for MI on Tuesday night, Arjun was asked to defend 20 runs in the final over against Sunrisers Hyderabad. And he ended up conceding just five runs in as many deliveries besides picking up a wicket as well.

During a post-match conversation, Arjun revealed the advise his father gave him.

“We (Sachin Tendulkar and him) talk about cricket, we discuss tactics before the game and he tells me to back what I practise every game. I just focused on my release, bowling good lengths and lines upfront. If it swings, it’s a bonus, if it doesn’t, so be it," Arjun said.

