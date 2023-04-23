Sachin Tendulkar 50th Birthday: 5 Memorable Innings by Mumbai Indians' Icon in IPL

SACHIN TENDULKAR 50TH BIRTHDAY: Sachin Tendulkar is arguably the greatest batter to have played the game and has almost every batting record to his name. He ended his career with the most international runs as well as with 100 international tons.

ALSO READ: The Sachin Tendulkar Interview: ‘I Still Don’t Feel Like I’m 50, A 25-year-old with 25 Years of Experience Sounds Better’

Tendulkar played just a solitary T20 international for India, but had quite a successful Premier League franchise (IPL) career for the Mumbai Indians. He was the icon player of Mumbai Indians since the first edition of the tournament in 2008, and went on to win the title during his last IPL in 2013.

Sachin Tendulkar 50th Birthday: 5 Best IPL Innings

72 vs Chennai Super Kings, 2010

Chennai Super Kings posted 180 courtesy half-centuries from Suresh Raina and Subramanium Badrinath at Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai. In response, Sachin Tendulkar led the charge as Mumbai chased down the target with 6 balls to spare. Sachin was the star with a masterful knock of 72 runs off 52 balls, in an innings that included 8 fours and a six. 71* vs Kolkata Knight Riders, 2010

2010 was a sensational year for Sachin Tendulkar. In the match against the Kolkata Knight Riders, Sachin led the charge as Mumbai Indians chased down KKR’s 155 with ridiculous ease. He ended unbeaten on 71 off 48 balls with 10 boundaries as MI won by seven wickets. 89 vs Rajasthan Royals, 2010

Sachin stepped up once again in 2010, and this time he put Rajasthan Royals to the sword. Mumbai batted first and lost wickets at regular intervals. Sachin bailed his team out and kept the scoreboard ticking. Sachin attacked Shane Warne as smacked him for 3 fours in an over and going on to score an unbeaten 89 off 59 balls with 10 fours and 2 sixes. Mumbai posted a commendable total of 174 and won the game with ease by 37 runs. 74 vs Chennai Super Kings, 2012

In the fifth season, Mumbai Indians faced a steep chase of 174 against Chennai Super Kings. Sachin was in his element once again as he partnered Rohit Sharma for a 100+ partnership in quick time with 11 fours and a six. He was steering the chase perfectly and it needed a late dash by Dwayne Smith to seal the chase 100 vs Kochi Tuskers Kerala, 2011

Sachin Tendulkar scored his first and only T20 century in the 13th game of the 4th season at Wankhede Stadium. Mumbai Indians was taking on Kochi Tuskers Kerala as Sachin peeled off his ton off 66 balls with 12 fours and 3 sixes. However, Kochi chased down this total with an over to spare.

Get the latest Cricket News, IPL 2023 Live Score, Orange Cap and Purple Cap holder details here