2-MIN READ

Sachin Tendulkar Birthday: Watch First International Century by the Legendary Indian Cricketer

Last Updated: April 24, 2023, 07:00 IST

Sachin Tendulkar 50th Birthday: As Tendulkar celebrates his 50th birthday today, it is time to take a look at the cricket great’s 100 international tons. (Image: Instagram)

Sachin Tendulkar 50th Birthday: Making his international debut at the age of 16, Sachin went on to become the first cricketer in the international cricket to score 100 centuries. Check out full list of Sachin's 100 centuries here

SACHIN TENDULKAR 50TH BIRTHDAY: With 100 international centuries to his name, Sachin Tendulkar is arguably the greatest batsman ever to grace the field of cricket. The Master Blaster made his international debut at the age of 16. He became the first cricketer in the international circuit to score 100 centuries across all three formats of the game.

In ODIs, Tendulkar has 49 hundreds under his belt. Tendulkar brought up his maiden ODI century in his 79th match. In Test cricket, the maestro recorded his first ton against England at Old Trafford in 1990.

ALSO READ: The Sachin Tendulkar Interview: ‘I Still Don’t Feel Like I’m 50, A 25-year-old with 25 Years of Experience Sounds Better’

As Tendulkar celebrates his 50th birthday today, it is time to take a look at the cricket great’s 100 international tons.

List of International Cricket Centuries by Sachin Tendulkar

  1. 119 not out vs England, 1990
  2. 148 not out vs Australia, 1992
  3. 114 vs Australia, 1992
  4. 111 vs South Africa, 1992
  5. 165 vs England, 1993
  6. 104 not out vs Sri Lanka, 1993
  7. 142 vs Sri Lanka, 1994
  8. 179 vs West Indies, 1994
  9. 122 vs England, 1996
  10. 177 vs England, 1996
  11. 169 vs South Africa, 1997
  12. 143 vs Sri Lanka, 1997
  13. 139 vs Sri Lanka, 1997
  14. 148 vs Sri Lanka, 1997
  15. 155 not out, 1998
  16. 177 vs Australia, 1998
  17. 113 vs New Zealand, 1998
  18. 136 vs Pakistan, 1999
  19. 124 not out vs Sri Lanka, 1999
  20. 126 not out vs New Zealand, 1999
  21. 217 vs New Zealand, 1999
  22. 116 vs Australia, 1999
  23. 122 vs Zimbabwe, 2000
  24. 201 not out vs Zimbabwe, 2000
  25. 126 vs Australia, 2001
  26. 155 vs South Africa, 2001
  27. 103 vs England, 2001
  28. 176 vs Zimbabwe, 2002
  29. 117 vs West Indies, 2002
  30. 193 vs England, 2002
  31. 176 vs West Indies, 2002
  32. 241 not out vs Australia, 2004
  33. 194 not out vs Pakistan, 2004
  34. 248 not out vs Bangladesh, 2004
  35. 109 vs Sri Lanka, 2005
  36. 101 vs Bangladesh, 2007
  37. 122 not out vs Bangladesh, 2007
  38. 154 not out vs Australia, 2008
  39. 153 vs Australia, 2008
  40. 109 vs Australia, 2008
  41. 103 not out vs England, 2008
  42. 160 vs New Zealand, 2009
  43. 100 not out vs Sri Lanka, 2009
  44. 105 not out vs Bangladesh, 2010
  45. 143 vs Bangladesh, 2010
  46. 100 vs South Africa, 2010
  47. 106 vs South Africa, 2010
  48. 203 vs Sri Lanka, 2010
  49. 214 vs Australia, 2010
  50. 111 not out vs South Africa, 2010
  51. 146 vs South Africa, 2011
  52. 110 vs Australia, 1994
  53. 115 vs New Zealand, 1994
  54. 105 vs West Indies, 1994
  55. 112 not out vs Sri Lanka, 1995
  56. 127 not out vs Kenya, 1996
  57. 137 vs Sri Lanka, 1996
  58. 100 vs Pakistan, 1996
  59. 118 vs Pakistan, 1996
  60. 110 vs Sri Lanka, 1996
  61. 114 vs South Africa, 1996
  62. 104 vs Zimbabwe, 1997
  63. 117 vs New Zealand, 1997
  64. 100 vs Australia, 1998
  65. 143 vs Australia, 1998
  66. 134 vs Australia, 1998
  67. 100 not out vs Kenya, 1998
  68. 128 vs Sri Lanka, 1998
  69. 127 not out vs Zimbabwe, 1998
  70. 141 vs Australia, 1998
  71. 118 not out vs Zimbabwe, 1998
  72. 124 not out vs Zimbabwe, 1998
  73. 140 not out vs Kenya, 1999
  74. 120 vs Sri Lanka, 1999
  75. 186 not out vs New Zealand, 1999
  76. 122 vs South Africa, 2000
  77. 101 vs Sri Lanka, 2000
  78. 146 vs Zimbabwe, 2000
  79. 139 vs Australia, 2001
  80. 122 not out vs West Indies, 2001
  81. 101 vs South Africa, 2001
  82. 146 vs Kenya, 2001
  83. 105 not out vs England, 2002
  84. 113 vs Sri Lanka, 2002
  85. 152 vs Namibia, 2003
  86. 100 vs Australia, 2003
  87. 102 vs New Zealand, 2003
  88. 141 vs Pakistan, 2004
  89. 123 vs Pakistan, 2005
  90. 100 vs Pakistan, 2006
  91. 141 not out, 2006
  92. 100 not out vs West Indies, 2007
  93. 117 not out vs Australia, 2008
  94. 163 not out vs New Zealand, 2009
  95. 138 vs Sri Lanka, 2009
  96. 175 vs Australia, 2009
  97. 200 not out vs South Africa, 2010
  98. 120 vs England, 2011
  99. 111 vs South Africa, 2011
  100. 114 vs Bangladesh, 2012

