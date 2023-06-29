Sachin Tendulkar 'Bumps' into 'Keen Golfer' Brian Lara on Streets of London - SEE PICS

Master blaster Sachin Tendulkar is one of the most active personalities on social media. He keeps posting pictures and videos regularly which garner huge attention from his fans. The Indian batting legend has a huge fan base in the social world, with nearly 39 million followers on Twitter and close to 41 million followers on Instagram. The fans never hold themselves back from showering love on his posts, just like the recent one which features him along with West Indies batting legend Brian Lara.

Sachin on Wednesday took to Twitter and shared a photo with Lara. Both of them could be seen walking on London streets while the local crowd seems to be unaware of who they are.

“Casually bumped into another keen golfer today @BrianLara,” Tendulkar captioned the photos.

Casually bumped into another keen golfer today! 😂😂 @BrianLara pic.twitter.com/uA38X0kIkj— Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) June 28, 2023

The fans were super quick to react to the photos as the post has so far garnered more than 41000 likes, 1700 retweets and more than 870k views. Here’s how they reacted.

Two best batsman of all time.. worldBest lefty righty combination— Nitin jain(Sachinsuperfan) (@NitinSachinist) June 28, 2023

2 gems in a frameLegends ❤️ — Vibhor Varshney (@nakulvibhor) June 28, 2023

How about a live match of golf?— KaashSeAkash (Akash Gupta) (@akashthematrix) June 28, 2023

Two Championships walking down the London street 👌🇬🇧— Bala kumar Ugadi (@BalaUgadi) June 28, 2023

Greatest Left and Right handed batsman of cricket history together 🔥— Shubman Gang (@ShubmanGang) June 28, 2023

Legends ♥️— Tharani ᖇᵗк (@iam_Tharani) June 28, 2023

Two of the greatest batsmen in any era.— Asian Cityzen (@AsianCityzen) June 28, 2023

Tendulkar acknowledged Lara as a ‘keen golfer’ because both of them are fond of the sport have often been snapped together at the golf course.

Earlier this year, the two cricketing legends have been honoured together at the Sydney Cricket Ground. They joined Donald Bradman in having a set of gates named in their honour at the SCG, with all visiting players passing through them to access the field of play.

The gates were unveiled to mark Indian great Tendulkar’s 50th birthday and 30 years since West Indies legend Lara’s 277 at the stadium – the first of his 34 Test centuries.

“The Sydney Cricket Ground has been my favourite ground away from India. I have had some great memories at the SCG right from my first tour of Australia in 1991-92,” Tendulkar, who played five Tests at this venue, had said.