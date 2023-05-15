CHANGE LANGUAGE
1-MIN READ

'When the Mother and Daughter Twinned...': Sachin Tendulkar Posts Photo with Sara and Anjali

Curated By: Ritayan Basu

News18.com

Last Updated: May 15, 2023, 20:53 IST

Mumbai, India

Sachin Tendulkar with daughter Sara and wife Anjali (Instagram)

Sachin Tendulkar posted a photo of his daughter Sara and wife Anjali, who can be seen wearing matching outfits

Indian cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar has won millions of heart of the world with his batting and on Monday, the ‘Master Blaster’ shared a photo of his daughter Sara and wife Anjali.

In the photo, Sachin can be seen standing in between his daughter and wife, who are wearing matching outfits, at the beach.

The mother-daughter duo were twinning in a light green-hued tie-dye printed shirt, paired with white pants and beige hats. Sachin, on the other hand, was seen sporting a blue and white spotted shirt with a white half pant.

Sachin captioned the photo: “When the Mother and Daughter twinned, I grinned!"

In the photo, Sara Tendulkar was seen holding a tennis ball as Sachin had a cricket bat in his hands.

In a recent interview said that he does not pressurise his son Arjun Tendulkar and daughter Sara but asks them to all always strike to do their best.

“They are not pressurised but they are asked to give their best. Whatever they are doing, whatever they wish to be in life, we ask them not to settle for the second position. I judge them by their effort, and not the result,” Sachin told Sportstar.

Sachin has earlier lodged an FIR in Mumbai regarding the illegal use of his name, voice and pictures being used by unknown persons who cheated many people. According to a PTI report, A website named sachinhealth.in promoted many products using Tendulakr’s image while the legendary batter never approved of the same, thus it led to his name and images being used illegally and the veteran cricketer instructed one of his aides to register a complaint in Mumbai against the unidentified persons running the website.

    On Sunday, Sachin also shared a unique post on social media on the occassion of ‘Mother’s Day’.

    (With inputs from Agencies)

    first published:May 15, 2023, 20:46 IST
    last updated:May 15, 2023, 20:53 IST