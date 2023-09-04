Sachin Tendulkar Set to Unveil Trailer for Muttiah Muralitharan's Biopic '800 The Movie'

The Master Blaster, Sachin Tendulkar is set to unveil the trailer for the highly anticipated biopic of legendary Sri Lankan spin-bowler, Muttiah Muralitharan.

The film is to be titled ‘800 The Movie ‘ and will cast Madhurr Mittal as the legendary spinner. Madhurr Mittal was acclaimed for his performances in the Oscar-winning film, Slumdog Millionaire.

SACHIN TENDULKAR TO UNVEIL TRAILER OF MUTHIAH MURALIDARAN BIOPIC ‘800’… #SachinTendulkar will unveil the trailer of the #MuthiahMuralidaran biopic, titled 800 [#800TheMovie], on [Tuesday] 5 Sept 2023 at an event in #Mumbai.#MadhurrMittal - who won acclaim for his performance… pic.twitter.com/cwjIN1vAmY— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) September 4, 2023

The film is written and directed by MS Sripathy and produced by Movie Train Motion Pictures and Vivek Rangachari. Information regarding the release date of the film will be announced in the trailer.

The movie is set to be released in three languages, Tamil, Hindi and Telugu. Initially, south Indian star, Vijay Sethupathi was set to take up the role of Muralitharan but reports stated that several senior film industry leaders opposed the decision due to the cricketer’s alleged support to ex-Sri Lankan President, Mahinda Rajapaksa’s anti-Tamil stand. Eventually, Sethupathi bowed out of the role as he gave in to the pressure.

Despite the various controversies behind the creation of the film, many in the cricketing fraternity are likely to enjoy and relive the life and career of the legendary Muttiah Muralitharan.

Many would be interested to know what happened behind the scenes when he was questioned by the umpires regarding his actions and what he was going through at the time of the investigation.

Despite these controversies, the spinner managed to cement himself in the history books as the highest wicket-taker in Test cricket’s history. His story of how he decided to retire before reaching the milestone itself was a memorable one to watch for fans at the time.

Another notable incident was when the Sri Lankan team toured Pakistan and was shot by terrorists. This had sparked debates all around with many accusing terrorist groups from India, Pakistan and even Sri Lanka of being behind the attacks. Even the umpires for the tour, Chris Broad and Simon Taufel went through this traumatic incident with the former almost sacrificing himself to protect another umpire who was already injured.