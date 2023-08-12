'Can Take Mumbaikar Out of Mumbai But...': Sachin Tendulkar Shares Glimpse of Sri Lanka Trip on Instagram

Sachin Tendulkar is on a trip to Sri Lanka. The Master Blaster is a proud Mumbaikar and it seems he cannot forget his home city even in a foreign land. During his ongoing tour, the Master Blaster shared a picture of himself with an auto-rickshaw at Ruwanella, Sri Lanka. In the caption he wrote, “Can take Mumbaikar out of Mumbai but…” Sachin has been known to share glimpses of his travels with his fans on Instagram. He recently teamed up with the United Nations Children’s Emergency Fund (UNICEF) to provide nutrition and education to Sri Lankan children. Fans were happy to see the cricket legend enjoying his time in Sri Lanka and poured in their wishes on the post.

Most of Sachin’s followers appreciated the player, hailing him as the “God of Cricket” in the comments. A fan who was keenly following his idol’s social media wrote, “Loving your pictures from your Sri Lanka visit”.

Sachin also received wishes from foreign fans with one of them commenting, “Greetings from Turkey. Beautiful people of a beautiful country.”

One fan wrote, “We can’t take Mumbaikar out of the god of cricket Tendulkar”.

Another commented, “Great to see you sir”.

An account remarked, “Respect for Sachin sir”.

Sachin Tendulkar has been an active part of UNICEF’s campaign in Sri Lanka. In a previous Instagram post, the former cricketer was seen interacting with several kids from different schools in Ayubowan. Sachin was also spotted playing cricket with the school children. His caption read, “Spending time with these young champions was like batting on a pitch full of dreams.”

In another post on his Sri Lanka trip, Sachin talked about how “children are the best teachers”. He highlighted how the school that he was visiting at the time depicted compassion towards all human beings. Sachin is a known philanthropist and owns a foundation under his name, which works with several children’s institutions and municipal hospitals.

Sachin Tendulkar retired from all forms of cricket in November 2013 after playing his 200th Test match. The legend’s last Test took place at the Wankhede Stadium where Sachin played a brilliant 73-run knock including 10 boundaries. India went on to win the game by an innings and 126 runs. Sachin retired with a World Cup trophy to his credit and a plethora of records.