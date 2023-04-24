Sachin Tendulkar Turns 50! From Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan to MS Dhoni, Here's Who Said What About Cricket Legend

SACHIN TENDULKAR 50TH BIRTHDAY: Sachin Ramesh Tendulkar, a name that resonates with unparalleled greatness and mastery in the realm of modern-day cricket, was born on April 24, 1973. Also known as the ‘Little Master’ and the ‘Master Blaster’, he has been an integral part of Indian cricket and is one of the main reasons why cricket is such an obsession in India.

Such has been his commitment to the game and achievements in this field, that he has received a number of accolades and awards throughout his illustrious career.

In 1994, he was honored with the prestigious Arjuna Award, followed by the Khel Ratna award in 1997, India’s highest sporting honour. He was also honoured with the Padma Shri and Padma Vibhushan awards in 1999 and 2008 respectively. He played a crucial role in the team’s momentous victory in the 2011 Cricket World Cup, in what was his sixth appearance in the tournament.

Memorable Quotes On The Life And Career Of Sachin Tendulkar:

“I have delayed my shoots many times to watch Sachin bat.” — Amitabh Bachchan “I would like to thank you from the bottom of my heart for allowing us to breathe the same air as you do.” — Shah Rukh Khan “When we were growing up, we all used to watch Sachin. He was like God to us, he had that aura around him.” — MS Dhoni “I think he is marvellous. I think he will fit in whatever category of cricket that has been played or will be played, from the first ball that has ever been bowled to the last ball that’s going to be. He can play in any era and at any level. I would say he’s 99.5% perfect.” — Sir Vivian Richards “On a train from Shimla to Delhi, there was a halt at one of the stations. The train stopped by for few minutes as usual. Sachin was nearing a century, batting on 98. The passengers, railway officials, everyone on the train waited for Sachin to complete the century. This genius can stop time in India!” — Peter Roebuck “There are two kinds of batsmen in the world. One, Sachin Tendulkar. Two, all the others.” — Andy Flower “The only batsman I would love to see by paying for the tickets and sitting in the stand just to watch him is none other than Sachin Tendulkar.” — Brian Lara “When you bowl at him you are not just trying to get him out, you are trying to impress him. I want him to walk off thinking ‘that Flintoff, he’s all right isn’t he?’ I feel privileged to have played against him.” — Andrew Flintoff

