'Greatness of Sachin Tendulkar and Virat Kohli is They Maintain Standard That...': Sanjay Manjrekar

Former cricketer Sanjay Manjrekar feels that sometimes it is unfair to players like Virat Kohli and Sachin Tendulkar when a new star gets compared to them. Tendulkar is widely regarded as the greatest batter to play the game, while Kohli is touted to break the Master Blaster’s batting records. In recent times, Pakistan captain Babar Azam rose to fame and is often compared to Kohli.

The 28-year-old has impressed many with his batting prowess across formats as he currently holds a numero uno position in ICC ODI Rankings, third in T20I and fourth in Test cricket.

Manjrekar suggested that longevity is what makes Tendulkar and Kohli greats of the game.

“Absolutely, and we can expect that to happen again. Just one thing that you know people like Tendulkar and Virat Kohli have had to deal with that they’ve had long careers and they sort of have spanned over 10-15 years and anytime there’s been a rising star, he’s been compared to a guy who’s been in the race for a long time. So sometimes it can be a little unfair but the greatness of these two guys is that they maintain that standard that the best performance of a rising player is equated with it,” Manjrekar gave a detailed explanation on Star Sports.

Talking about the Kohli vs Babar comparison, Manjrekar suggested that the two players will be raring to go and prove themselves on the big stage. Kohli had done that in the past while the onus will be on Babar to lead his team from the front.

“Yes, both very good players. One obviously in his prime younger but coming to these kind of platform we want to say Virat Kohli and see with the format that we have here not the T20 format, Asia Cup this time round you might just see a bit Babar Azam and maybe show his place as well,” Manjrekar concluded.