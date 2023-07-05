CHANGE LANGUAGE
1-MIN READ

'Friendship and Food': Sachin Tendulkar Meets Yuvraj Singh and Ajit Agarkar for Lunch in London, Brian Lara Reacts

Curated By: Feroz Khan

News18.com

Last Updated: July 05, 2023, 09:35 IST

New Delhi, India

Sachin Tendulkar shares close friendship with Yuvraj Singh and Ajit Agarkar. (Pic Credit: IG/sachintendulkar)

The trio was pictured together having lunch with their wives in attendance

Batting legend Sachin Tendulkar is enjoying vacation in London with his family. And he’s been joined by two of his legendary former India teammates Yuvraj Singh and Ajit Agarkar.

Sharing a glimpse of their gathering, Tendulkar revealed the trio had lunch in London recently with their better halves in attendance.

“Two things that keep us close are friendship and food. Met this bunch for an awesome lunch," Tendulkar captioned the image.

Brian Lara, one of the greatest batters to have played the game, wrote, “It was just a hi and a bye for me boys!! You’ll lucky!! My golfing buddies enjoy!!"

