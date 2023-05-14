Sachin Tendulkar's Funny Dig at Artificial Intelligence on Instagram as Cricket Legend Celebrates Mother's Day

Master blaster Sachin Tendulkar is one of the celebs who remains pretty active on social media. He keeps on posting photos and videos and his fans love to watch and share them. On Sunday morning, the batting legend took to his official Instagram handle and post a lovely picture with his mother on the occasion of Mother’s Day. But the caption of the picture attracted fans the most.

Taking a funny dig at the rise of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in the present times, Tendulkar said something that AI can never replace is his ‘Aai’ – the Marathi word for Mother. The former cricketer could be seen seeking blessing from his beloved mother.

“In the Age of AI, the one that is irreplaceable will always be A”AI”,” wrote Sachin on Instagram.

Sachin is regarded as one of the humblest personalities in the Indian cricket fraternity. But he recently took legal action against the illegal use of his name, voice, and pictures for selling medical products.

One of Tendulkar’s aides filed a complaint with the West Region Cyber Police Station in this regard on Thursday, informed a police official on Friday to PTI.

According to a PTI report, A website named sachinhealth.in promoted many products using Tendulakr’s image while the legendary batter never approved of the same, thus it led to his name and images being used illegally and the veteran cricketer instructed one of his aides to register a complaint in Mumbai against the unidentified persons running the website.

Meanwhile, the legendary figure was in the dugout for Mumbai Indians’ victory over Gujarat Titans on Friday. During the game, the Master Blaster’s reaction to Suryakumar Yadav’s six also caught the attention of fans. He even took to Twitter to laud Yadav for his century and his unorthodox hitting.

