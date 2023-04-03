'Sad to be Leaving so Soon': Kane Williamson Leaves IPL 2023 After Knee Injury, Watch Video

Gujarat Titans may have started their title defense on a winning note but they have been hit by an injury blow with star batter Kane Williamson ruled out for the remainder of IPL 2023 thanks to a knee injury. Williamson hurt his knee while fielding in the season opening match against Chennai Super Kings.

The IPL 2022 winners have shared a clip of Williamson leaving for the airport with the Kiwi star expressing his sadness at the development.

IPL 2023 Full Coverage | IPL 2023 Schedule | IPL 2023 Results | IPL Orange Cap | IPL Purple Cap

“Sad to be leaving so soon. I will miss the camp for sure. See you soon," Williamson said.

On Sunday, GT had shared a video of Williamson sharing a message for the fans o of the franchise while wishing them best for the season.

“Just wanna wish the Gujarat Titans team all the best for the remainder of the season. Wish I could have been there with you all but not to be. And I also want to thank the fans for all their love support and I look forward to a speedy recovery. Thank you," Williamson said.

The 32-year-old was fielding near the boundary when he leapt high for a catch. Williamson did manage to grab he ball with both his hands but then realised he was going to land outside the boundary and he then lobbed the ball back into the field of play before landing awkwardly on his knee that left him in considerable pain.

GT team physio attended to his injury on the sidelines before Williamson hobbled off the field and didn’t take part in the match any further.

A couple of days later, it was confirmed that the star batter, who was purchased by GT for Rs 2 crore at the IPL mini auction, will be missing the entire season due to the injury.

GT will now be hoping to find an apt replacement for the seasoned veteran.

Get the latest Cricket News here