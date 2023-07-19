Sai Sudharsan Steers India A To Victory With Undefeated Century; Social Media Lights Up In Appreciation

India A cruised to an easy victory against Pakistan A in the ACC Men’s Emerging Cup as they chased down a target of 205 runs with almost 13 overs remaining. And the biggest part of the fame falls to India’s opening batter Sai Sudharsan, who put forth an undefeated knock of 104 runs in 110 balls.

India never looked uneasy at any point of the run chase. This was in big part due to Sudharsan who kept the tempo throughout the innings and pushed the team home. Abhishek Sharma’s positive start and Nikin Jose’s fifty too played a vital role before Yash Dhull gave late fireworks.

Sudharsan kicked up the tempo towards the end to help India cross the line in style, as he knocked two consecutive sixes out of the park to clinch India the win and secure his century.

Social media users were buzzing about the sensational knock as fans alike now look up to Sai Sudharsan as a potential senior team player down the line, calling him one for the future.

The moment Sai Sudharsan smashed a magnificent hundred against Pakistan and won the match in Emerging Asia Cup.He completed his Hundred with 6,6 - What a player, The future of India! pic.twitter.com/7Hzieo0vS9 — CricketMAN2 (@ImTanujSingh) July 19, 2023

What a special talent this young man is. From IPL final to today’s winning century against Pakistan A. Take a bow #SaiSudharsan 💙🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/JLzHIsv8P7— Vivek Shukla (@vivek_uoa) July 19, 2023

Sai Sudharsan in this Emerging Asia Cup 2023:•8(8)•58*(52).•104*(110) vs Pakistan.•Completed fifty with a SIX vs PAK.•Completed Hundred with a SIX vs PAK.•170 runs, 170 average.•Leading runs scorer for India. Sai Sudharsan - The future of Indian cricket. pic.twitter.com/s3ZPenlPFx — CricketMAN2 (@ImTanujSingh) July 19, 2023

Even Indian players such as Dinesh Karthik took to Twitter to congratulate the youngster on his classy knock.

Very well played Sai Sudharsan!First time ever against Pakistan and you’ve shown the mettle…high quality knock 👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽#ACCMensEmergingTeamsAsiaCup pic.twitter.com/XPZGXkyXrk — DK (@DineshKarthik) July 19, 2023

After the match, Sudharsan talked about his innings and said: “I focus on risk-free runs and reducing the dot balls. It was tricky to face spinners. It was turning a bit. We are taking it game by game and reacting to whatever comes in front of us. It has been fantastic to play with Abhishek Sharma. I have learnt a lot from him."

India A are now top of their group with three wins and remain as the only undefeated team in the tournament.