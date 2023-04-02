Salim Durani Dies at 88: PM Modi, Yuvraj Singh, Sachin Tendulkar React as Tributes Pour in for The Legendary Cricketer

Former Indian all-rounder Salim Durani breathed his last on Sunday, April 2 at his residence in Jamnagar, Gujarat with many cricketers from past and present, as well as other political figures such as PM Narendra Modi, Shashi Tharoor among those who paid tributes to the legendary figure.

Born on 11 December 1934, in Kabul, Durani played a key role in India’s series victory over England in 1961-62. A decade later, he also helped India defeat the mighty West Indies for the first time at Port of Spain, taking the crucial wickets of Clive Lloyd and Gary Sobers.

Durani had played 50 innings in his Test cricket career which spanned between 1960 and 1973. The all-rounder managed to score 1,202 runs, including a solitary century and seven fifties.

He would also go on to star in many Bollywood movies and was a true superstar, well ahead of his time.

Many former cricketers, including Yuvraj Singh, VVS Laxman, Sachin Tendulkar and Ravi Shastri among others paid their tributes to Durani.

Moreover, prominent political figures such as PM Modi, Shashi Tharoor, and Anurag Thakur among others sent their condolences as well.

I had the opportunity to interact with the great Salim Durani Ji on various occasions. One such occasion was in January 2004 at a programme in Jamnagar, in which a statue of the great cricketer Vinoo Mankad Ji was inaugurated. Here are some memories from the programme. pic.twitter.com/alESpsVCcx— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 2, 2023

“I had the opportunity to interact with the great Salim Durani Ji on various occasions. One such occasion was in January 2004 at a programme in Jamnagar, in which a statue of the great cricketer Vinoo Mankad Ji was inaugurated. Here are some memories from the programme," wrote PM Modi on Twitter, sharing pictures with the legendary cricketer.

In an earlier tweet, PM Modi had written, “Salim Durani Ji was a cricketing legend, an institution in himself. He made a key contribution to India’s rise in the world of cricket. On and off the field, he was known for his style. Pained by his demise. Condolences to his family and friends. May his soul rest in peace."

“Saddened by the news that cricket legend SalimDurani has passed away. Born in Kabul too early for the white-ball era in which he’d have thrived, the volatile genius was a crowd-pleaser&public favourite: “No Durani No Test" posters went up when he was dropped against England. RIP," congress MP Tharoor tweeted.

Saddened by the news that cricket legend SalimDurani has passed away. Born in Kabul too early for the white-ball era in which he’d have thrived, the volatile genius was a crowd-pleaser&public favourite: “No Durani No Test" posters went up when he was dropped against England. RIP pic.twitter.com/ZzmqU4z4sV— Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) April 2, 2023

“India’s first Arjuna Award winning cricketer and a man who hit sixes on public demand, Salim Durani. Om Shanti. Heartfelt Condolences to his family, friends and loved ones," wrote VVS-Laxman.

India’s first Arjuna Award winning cricketer and a man who hit sixes on public demand, Salim Durani.Om Shanti. Heartfelt Condolences to his family , friends and loved ones. pic.twitter.com/DwdKamlxjy — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) April 2, 2023

Union Sports minister Anurag Thakur tweeted, “Sad to hear about the demise of Salim Durani Ji, a true inspiration to generations of cricketers in India. His talent and skills on the field will continue to inspire us. My heartfelt condolences to his family and friends. Rest in peace, Durani Ji."

Sad to hear about the demise of Salim Durani Ji, a true inspiration to generations of cricketers in India. His talent and skills on the field will continue to inspire us. My heartfelt condolences to his family and friends. Rest in peace, Durani Ji. pic.twitter.com/XUCahHE4Em— Anurag Thakur (@ianuragthakur) April 2, 2023

Yuvraj Singh wrote, “A renowned all-rounder who hit the ball over the boundary at will and a legendary cricketer in every way. A big loss for the cricketing fraternity! My heartfelt condolences to the family, fans and well-wishers of Salim Durani ji, Om shanti."

A renowned all-rounder who hit the ball over the boundary at will and a legendary cricketer in every way. A big loss for the cricketing fraternity! My heartfelt condolences to the family, fans and well-wishers of Salim Durani ji 🙏🏻 Om shanti— Yuvraj Singh (@YUVSTRONG12) April 2, 2023

“Deeply saddened to hear about the passing of Salim Durani ji. A really warm and loving person. My thoughts and prayers are with his family during this difficult time. Rest in peace," wrote the Master Blaster, Tendulkar.

Deeply saddened to hear about the passing of Salim Durani ji. A really warm and loving person. My thoughts and prayers are with his family during this difficult time.Rest in peace.— Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) April 2, 2023

“Easily one of the most colourful cricketers of India - Salim Durani. Rest in Peace," tweeted former Indian coach Shastri.

Easily one of the most colourful cricketers of India - Salim Durani.Rest in Peace. ॐ शांति 🙏 pic.twitter.com/d5RUST5G9n — Ravi Shastri (@RaviShastriOfc) April 2, 2023

“Just heard the sad news of Salim Durani ji passing away. My heartfelt condolences to his family and friends," former Indian Women’s team skipper Mithali Raj wrote.

Just heard the sad news of Salim Durani ji passing away. My heartfelt condolences to his family and friends.— Mithali Raj (@M_Raj03) April 2, 2023

As per a PTI report, the legend had undergone a proximal femoral nail surgery having earlier suffered a fall in January which broke his thigh bone.

