Sandeep Patil And Ravi Shastri Back Tilak Varma To Be Included In India Squad For Asia Cup

Former India coach Ravi Shastri shared his insights and enthusiasm about emerging cricket talent, particularly highlighting his profound admiration for the young and promising Tilak Varma.

Speaking about Tilak Varma, Shastri said “I’m very impressed with Tilak Varma. Very, very impressed. And I want a left-hander. So, if I’m looking for a left-hander in the middle order like Yuvraj Singh and before that was Suresh Raina at five, I would really look in that direction. Sandy and MSK have been selectors, and if I was a selector along with my panel, I would be looking at that current form, looking at how he’s getting his runs… So I’ll be looking at him very closely because he is hot at the moment, his mindset, his confidence, he understands situations, which is for me the most important thing."

The Indian squad are currently in the midst of resolving their middle order woes, following a disappointing show against the West Indies in their recent T20 series.

There was an evident lack of batting firepower lower down the order which seemed to have been a cause for worry for the Indians. But, with the rise of youngsters such as Yadav and Varma himself, there seems to be hope for the men in blue to rebuild and strengthen their batting order before the Asia Cup and World Cup begin later this year.

Adding to the discourse, former India international Sandeep Patil also emphasized the impending inclusion of Tilak Varma in the national team for the Asia Cup and the World Cup.

When talking about organising the middle order in the Indian batting line-up, he said “100 per cent [if India should hand a debut to Tilak Varma?] I will go with Tilak Varma and Suryakumar Yadav. Who will be in the playing XI, can be decided after looking at the balance and the opposition. But Tilak Varma and Suryakumar Yadav will both be in my team.”