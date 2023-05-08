Sandeep Sharma's No-Ball Triggers BRUTAL Trolling as Abdul Samad Wins Thriller For Sunrisers Hyderabad

Rajasthan Royals pacer Sandeep Sharma cost his team a win by bowling a no-ball on the sixth delivery of the final over against Sunrisers Hyderabad on Sunday at Sawai Mansingh Stadium. In a thriller contest, Rajasthan almost sealed the match when Abdul Samad was caught at long-off by Jos Buttler, the home fans were cheering loudly but suddenly the umpire signalled it a no-ball which completely stunned everyone.

Samad got an extra life to redeem himself and helped his team to win the match with 4 runs required on the free-hit delivery. The SRH batter went deep into the crease and smashed the ball straight down the ground for a maximum to silence the home fans at Sawai Mansingh Stadium. It was a thrilling moment and the Sunrisers Hyderabad players ran towards Samad to hug him.

The No Ball started trending on Twitter alongside Sandeep who failed to get his foot behind the line which cost Rajasthan two crucial points.

IPL 2023 Latest Points Table Update, RR vs SRH

Meanwhile, it was a thrilling game of cricket as it was the highest-run chase by Sunrisers Hyderabad in the history of Indian Premier League. Despite concerning big runs, the SRH batters played with positive intent right from the start as they didn’t let the required run-rate pressure pile up on them. Abhishek Sharma slammed 55 runs off 34 balls, while Rahul Tripathi scored 47 runs off 29 deliveries. However, it was Glenn Phillips who gave the injection to Sunrisers Hyderabad in the chase. The Kiwi batter scored 25 runs off 7 balls which included three sixes and a four. While Samad remained unbeaten for 17 off 7 balls.

Earlier, riding on aggressive fifties by Jos Buttler (95) and Sanju Samson (66), Rajasthan Royals posted a challenging 214 for two after winning the toss and electing to bat. For Sunrisers, Bhuvneshwar Kumar (1/44) and Marco Jansen (1/44) took one wicket each.

