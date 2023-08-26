'There is a Reason Behind This Improvement': Sanjay Bangar Reveals How Virat Kohli's Shot-making Has Become so Brilliant

Former India and RCB batting coach Sanjay Bangar has suggested that Virat Kohli is working hard in the training camp ahead of the Asia Cup 2023. The batting maestro will be key for India in the upcoming Continental tournament which will be a perfect tune-up for the Men in Blue ahead of the ODI World Cup.

Bangar said that the coaching staff set up a field for Kohli to get out of his comfort zone and play some backfoot and sweet shots in the preparatory camp.

“From the visuals that I have seen, it is very clear that Virat Kohli is targeting the mid-wicket region. We saw him play some big shots and sweep. Everybody knows that Kohli doesn’t play the sweep shot very often, so the field is set accordingly. He also played a lot of backfoot shots, using the depth of the crease," Bangar said on Star Sports.

Talking about Kohli’s batting approach in recent times, Bangar suggested that the 34-year-old has made a few changes in his technique which made his shot-making better.

“Virat Kohli has been using his feet very well lately. There is a reason behind this improvement. There was a phase in between where he played with a high or a pre-loaded backlift. He is now playing bat tap, which is very helpful in judging the length of the ball. This is why his shot-making has become so brilliant," he added.

Kohli has regained his form after last year’s Asia Cup as he scored centuries across formats to get his old mojo back.

Bangar further revealed why the team management made Shreyas Iyer and Shubman Gill batt together in the nets session as they were preparing for the situation if Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli get out early.

“Shreyas Iyer and Shubman Gill also batted together today. This was because if Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli get out early, those two will be at the crease. Similarly, if Virat is at the crease and the No. 4 gets out, India could promote a left-handed batter, which is why, he batted with Ravindra Jadeja and a provisional situation was created," Bangar said.