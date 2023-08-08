‘Time is Running Out for Him’: Parthiv Patel Issues Stern Warning for India Batter After Repeated Failures

Former wicketkeeper batter Parthiv Patel said that Sanju Samson has not been able to cash in on the opportunities he has got thus far. Samson, who is yet to cement his place in the Indian team, lacked consistency which is the reason why he is under the scanners once again after failing in the first two T20Is versus West Indies.

The stylish wicketkeeper batter from Kerala has played 19 T20Is thus far in which he scored 320 runs at an underwhelming average of 18.82.

Samson batted at the number 6 spot in the series opener, while promoted to five in the Guyana T20I but he failed to make any big impact with the bat as India are currently trailing the series 0-2.

Patel pointed out that whenever Samson missed out on the selection, people started talking about him but he has not been able to prove himself on the opportunities he got thus far,

“Every time India loses, we look at the negative points. Throughout the white-ball series, there has been talk about the need for batters to bat long and it is something that has been missing so far. Every time Samson is not in the squad, we talk about him, but he has not cashed in on the opportunities he has availed of so far. Probably time is running out for him, maybes yes or maybe no," Parthiv Patel said on Cricbuzz after the 2nd T20I between India and West Indies on Sunday.

Patel further suggested that Samson didn’t look comfortable in the first two T20Is as only Tilak Varma managed to shine in the series thus far.

“Samson has been getting a lot of opportunities, to be honest, he is just not making the most of the opportunities that he is getting. There was only one batter who looked comfortable and that was Tilak Varma," he explained.

India will need to bat with the fearlessness required in the shortest format when they face the West Indies in the must-win third T20I on Tuesday.

The slow pitches on offer have not been the best for batting but as skipper Hardik Pandya pointed out after the loss on Sunday, India should have found a way to score additional 10-20 runs. India, who last lost to the West Indies in a bilateral T20 series back in 2016, trail 0-2 in the five-match series.