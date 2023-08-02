'Being an Indian Cricketer is Challenging..': Sanju Samson on Batting in Different Positions After Fine Fifty vs WI

Sanju Samson was promoted to number 4 on Tuesday during the third ODI between India and West Indies and the 28-year-old grabbed the opportunity with both hands. He went on to smash 51 runs in 41 balls including two boundaries and four sixes.

Interestingly Samson made his intent clear from the get-go as he smashed a maximum on the second ball he faced before smashing another six in the same over.

The Rajasthan Royals captain opened up on the ‘challenging’ role of an Indian cricketer, particularly as he himself has had to bat in multiple batting positions but he remains unfazed by the challenge.

Samson added that he has been playing for a long time and has to adapt to every role the management gives him, as he hopes to score as many runs as possible irrespective of whatever number he gets to bat.

The middle-order batter reflected on his half-century after helping India post a total of 351/5 in 50 overs in the series decider at the Brian Lara Cricket Stadium in Tarouba.

“It feels really great to spend some time in the middle, score some runs and contribute for your country. I had different plans for different players, I wanted to use my feet and dominate the lengths of the bowlers," said Samson, revealing that he had intentionally come out firing on all cylinders looking to put opposition bowlers under pressure.

“Being an Indian cricketer is a challenging thing, I have played domestic cricket for the last 8-9 years and for India here and there, so it gives you a bit of understanding of playing in different positions," he added.

Sanju stated further, “It is the number of overs you get and it is not about batting position so you gotta prepare accordingly."

The star batsman who is fighting for his berth in India’s ODI squad for the ICC World Cup 2023, managed to make a case for himself with a fine knock in India’s massive 200-run win over West Indies in series decider.