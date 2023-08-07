'Sanju Samson is Just Not Making the Most of the Opportunities That He is Getting': EX-IND Keeper-batter

One of the most interesting aspects of Indian cricket is wicketkeeper-batter Sanju Samson. After making his debut for India in 2015, the talented batter from Kerala has gotten fewer opportunities but, on most occasions, he has failed to prove his mettle. Sanju’s international career consists of 13 ODIs and 19 T20Is, with 390 and 320 runs, respectively. He has 3 fifties in the fifty-over format and one in the T20Is.

Even in the ongoing tour of the West Indies, Sanju Samson has been unable to capitalise on his chances. While he managed to score a half-century in the third ODI, his performance in the T20I series has been disappointing, as he has only registered 19 runs in two matches so far. India succumbed to a two-wicket loss in the second T20I at the Providence Stadium in Guyana on Sunday, with Sansom scoring only 7 runs before getting dismissed by Akeal Hosein.

Speaking with Cricbuzz about Samson’s series of low scores, former India wicketkeeper-batter Parthiv Patel opined that his time may be running out if he continues to struggle with batting and fails to score runs.

“Every time India loses, we look at the negative points. Throughout the white-ball series, there has been talk about the need for batters to bat long and it is something that has been missing so far. Every time Samson is not in the squad, we talk about him, but he has not cashed in on the opportunities he has availed of so far. Probably time is running out for him, maybe yes or maybe no," Parthiv was quoted as saying by Cricbuzz.

“Samson has been getting a lot of opportunities, to be honest, he is just not making the most of the opportunities that he is getting. There was only one batter who looked comfortable and that was Tilak Varma,” he added.

Tilak Varma, who made his debut in the previous T20I in Trinidad, has been Team India’s best player in the T20I series by a distance. After scoring an impressive 22-ball 39 in the series opener, the Hyderabad batter went up notch-up his maiden fifty in Guyana, scoring 51 runs in 41 deliveries.

Praising Tilak for his knock, Parthiv said: “The way Tilak rotated the strike, the way he used the reverse sweep against spinners, the way he scored sixes over covers, through this he showed the range he has.”