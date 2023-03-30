R Ashwin's No-nonsense Response On 'Backing' Sanju Samson: 'Not Here To Tell...'

Ravichandran Ashwin gave a no-nonsense reply to the fans’ query on why the India team doesn’t back Sanju Samson enough and give him enough chances. The veteran off-spinner, however, clarified that more than the question of ‘backing’ someone, he was more concerned with creating the right vibes for India to do well in the upcoming ICC World Cup.

“We received many comments. Anyway, Wasim Jaffer has mentioned that we are backing many players, and in the same way, we should start trying Sanju Samson also. Even the fans are asking for his comeback. You are asking to back everyone. Why don’t we back Sanju Samson enough?” Ashwin said, addressing the hotly-debated topic right at the outset during an interaction with fans on his official YouTube channel.

Ashwin went on to add, “I am not here to tell who should be backed or anything. I want India to win the World Cup. We should give all the positive vibes for that to happen. That is my thought process,” said the India off-spinner.

Samson enjoys a massive fan following across the globe and his supporters have often come in his support on social media. Samson was touted as the next big thing in Indian cricket when he made his Indian Premier League (IPL) debut in 2013. However, he didn’t get consistent chances in the Indian team.

Samson has played 11 ODIs and 17 T20Is so far since making his international debut in 2015. He didn’t get picked in the three-match ODI series against Australia despite Shreyas Iyer’s injury. There were renewed clamours to get him back into the Indian team, especially after Suryakumar Kumar’s batting woes in the recently-concluded ODI series against Australia.

The Kerala cricketer didn’t get chances in the last two T20 World Cup squads and now the chances of him making it to the upcoming ODI World Cup are slim considering the number of 50-over matches he has played in recent times.

The talented wicketkeeper-batter will be under pressure in the upcoming IPL as he will be eyeing to impress the Indian selectors for a place in the ODI World Cup squad. Last year, Samson scored 458 runs in 17 matches and has to improve his numbers to make a case for himself and be included in the national side.

