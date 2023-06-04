'Sanju Samson to Banda hi Bohot Cool Hai: RR Net bowler Mohammed Sharim Lavishes Praise on RR skipper

“Sanju Samson to banda hi bohot cool hai”, Rajasthan Royals net bowler Mohammed Sharim was all praise of skipper Sanju Samson. The fast bowler has spent a good amount of time with the Royals as a net bowler and has been learning from the likes of Lasith Malinga and Trent Boult.

“Sanju Samson is a super cool human being. When he leads the side, it never feels as if he is under any kind of pressure. He is a thinking captain and uses his bowlers really well. Also, he is someone who has a good eye for spotting talent. If he thinks someone has talent, he would genuinely give him that push to move ahead,” he told News18 Cricketnext.

Talking about his experience and learnings, Sharim said, “It’s been a great experience spending time with such big players. For instance, Lasith Malinga who is Yorker king, I got to learn a lot about bowling Yorkers from him. Also, I got to learn about reading a batter’s mind in a particular situation and the use of slower deliveries. Talking about Trent Boult, one major thing that I learnt from him was bowling in the right areas, bowling in death overs and swing bowling,” he added.

Hailing from UP’s Kanpur, the pacer got the big breakthrough Red Bull Speedster that helped him find a place in the RR camp as a net bowler.

“I’m from Kanpur basically and have attended camps of U19 in UP. There’s a contest Red Bull Speedster and I got selected in RR through this. The first time I got selected was in 2021 as a net bowler and was also a part of the camp as a net bowler this year as well,” he said.

Quizzed about his time at the Royals camp and what are the fitness regime that he follows, Sharim credited High-Performance Fast Bowling Coach Steffan Jones for improving his pace and strength as a fast bowler.

“I got to learn a lot, especially from Steffan Jones. I had a very good training under him like working on my fitness and pace. Jones wanted me to concentrate on my pace. I also attended a 15-day camp where we were only 5-10 bowlers. “I did a lot of power, strengthening,” he said.

Jones had then conducted a sort of a test on how quick the bowlers were bowling and he used to measure it with the speed gun. He had put different balls like the lighter ones and the heavier ones for the test.

“When I tried it with the lighter one, the speed gun read 140kmph. So, all that training has helped me a lot. Earlier, I used to bowl around 135kmph, now I’m able to bowl at 137kmph,” he added.

Fast bowlers are prone to injuries and to prevent that, they need to take care of the fitness regime. The RR High-Performance Fast Bowling Coach has guided the youngsters through this process and what all needs to be done, like working out in the gym or what drills they need to follow when the players are on the field.

Sharim lauded Red Bull Campus Cricket and said that it’s good to see that these kinds of tournaments are being played in India as they provide a good platform for budding cricketers to showcase their talent.

“It’s a very good platform for the youngsters. We play our matches at a very good venue, play good cricket and compete with some good players. We play with a lot of passion and confidence. It feels good that we have these kinds of tournaments in India and it’s helpful in finding new talents. RBCC is a very good platform,” Sharim said.