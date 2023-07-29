'Mock Test Topper, Main Exams Loser': Netizens Troll Sanju for Failing to Make Most of Another Opportunity

The fans of Sanju Samson were elated when they came to know India’s playing XI for the second ODI against West Indies in Barbados. The visitors needed to ‘find answers to some questions’ and hence decided to rest the two big guns – Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma and replaced them with Sanju Samson and Axar Patel. However, the contentment of the fans didn’t last long as Sanju could only amass 9 runs off 19 balls before losing his wicket to Yannic Cairiah; just when the rain stopped the game for roughly 30 minutes.

Sanju walked out to bat at No. 3 after India lost Shubman Gill in the 17th over and a brilliant 90-run opening stand was broken. The opening breakthrough further inspired the Windies bowlers to go hard on the Indians and they even found success in bulk. The visitors lost half their batter in the next seven overs including Sanju falling for 9 and stand-in captain Hardik Pandya walking back for just 7 off 14.

Sanju’s dismissal came in the 25th over when he was bamboozled by Yannic Carriah’s leg break. The former seemed indecisive on the back foot and edged the ball to Brandon King at slip. The rain stopped the play right after Samson’s dismissal. On the other hand, the fans were baffled over the Kerala batter’s yet another failure as they flooded social media with memes and posts.

Here’s how they reacted:

Sanju Samson career summary so far pic.twitter.com/qbzbVM5QwV— Rowan (@JustLikeGon) July 29, 2023

He came,He saw,He conqueredThe consistent comeback man of ICT, Sanju Samson ❤️‍ #WIvIND pic.twitter.com/KIGz0czqt7 — TukTuk Academy (@TukTuk_Academy) July 29, 2023

Sir , Kab tak Sanju samson aur sky ka ODI me hum chance dete rahenge? .sanju se bahut desapointed hu .kya lagta hai apko ye team 50.50 WC ke liye ready hai ?? Koi aisa batter bataye jo middile order me apko match winner ho team me #sabjababmilenge @JioCinema— Sonu Singh Rajput (@itss_S2R) July 29, 2023

Sanju Samson is consistently showing his inconsistency !! Unfortunate for Indian cricket !!— Rohit Razdan (@RohitRazdan6) July 29, 2023

Ha to bhai kon bol Raha tha #ViratKohli aur #RohitSharma ko retirement le Leni chahiye…Ben Stokes bina in dono ke ye Zimbabwe ka team lag raha hai… Aur tu Sanju Samson tu bas sympathy khaa khel mat…ODIs me ye haal hai to ODI WORLD CUP ki MKC hai fir..Dedo eng ko cup pic.twitter.com/riDQknlJkA— Utsav Jha (@UtsavJha01) July 29, 2023

Only if Sanju Samson played as consistently as much as his fans tweet!#WIvIND — Malhar Barai (@MalharBarai) July 29, 2023

Very good knock by sanju samson wow he is such a talented cricketer. Finally he got justice or justice got him. #Sanjusamson #Sashitharor #BCCI #Kerlapolitics— Sumit kr Singh (@skrsumit79039) July 29, 2023

This world is full of possessions they will wait for ur failure ,sanju samson is one of that guy hated by most of social media users just bcoz His fans protest for him whenever he got dropped . Other’s failures can be ignored but it’s not for u my idol not4u!@IamSanjuSamson pic.twitter.com/M8eOlsM2WM— Sanju The Slamson (@RAVANGA13364753) July 29, 2023

If Sanju Samson go like this, even in Ireland cricket he should cry for his position#sanju #WIvsIND— cricket trader (@k204452) July 29, 2023

Mock test ka topperMain exam ka loser The real sanju samson for you#sanju https://t.co/BIH1V2vjA6 — Keshav Kashyap (@Keshav_killer) July 29, 2023

Earlier, Opener Ishan Kishan scored his second half-century of this series with a run-a-ball 55 and added 90 runs for the opening stand with Shubman Gill (34) before Indian batting imploded, losing five wickets for 23 runs in the next 6.2 overs.

Romario Shepherd (2/17) and Jayden Seals (1/21) were impressive with their brisk spell and used bouncers effectively while leg-spinner Yannic Cariah and left-armer Gudakesh Motie were also effective with a scalp each.