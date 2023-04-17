Sara Tendulkar Congratulates Arjun on His Mumbai Indians Debut, Calls Herself 'Happiest Sister'

Sara Tendulkar posted multiple Instagram stories for her brother Arjun Tendulkar while calling herself ‘happiest sister’ as the young left-arm pacer made his debut for Mumbai Indians in the IPL 2023 match against Kolkata Knight Riders on Sunday at Wankhede.

Sara was present at the venue to watch Arjun finally get his first MI cap from skipper Rohit Sharma, along with her father Sachin Tendulkar and her mother Anjali.

It was indeed a proud moment for the entire Tendulkar family as Arjun bowled two overs giving away just 17 runs as he opened the bowling against KKR. Mumbai Indians would go on to win the match by 5 wickets.

Sara could be seen seated in the stands and she shared a video of Arjun being handed his debut cap by Rohit on her Instagram stories. She also put in a lovely caption along with the video.

“Happiest sister today!!! #24," wrote Sara in her post.

Sachin himself was very proud of Arjun and took to social media to pen a heartfelt post for his son.

“Arjun, today you have taken another important step in your journey as a cricketer. As your father, someone who loves you and is passionate about the game, I know you will continue to give the game the respect it deserves and the game will love you back," read Sachin’s post.

The Master Blaster further wrote, “You have worked very hard to reach here, and I am sure you will continue to do so. This is the start of a beautiful journey. All the best!"

Talking about the match, Mumbai Indians dished out a clinical display as Rohit Sharma sat out while fielding due to a stomach bug, but he did come out to bat. Stand-in skipper Suryakumar Yadav won the toss and invited KKR to bat first.

The visitors got off to a slow start, losing some early wickets but Venkatesh Iyer looked promising. He would go on to smash a century in 49 balls, eventually scoring 104 before getting dismissed. Iyer became only the second batsman from KKR to smash a hundred, the first was Brendon McCullum in 2008 during the first match of the inaugural IPL season.

KKR rode Iyer’s knock to reach 185/6, however, MI chased down the required total with 14 balls to spare. Ishan Kishan smashed a fifty, Suryakumar scored 43 runs while Tim David applied the finish touches to steer the five-time IPL champs to their second win this season.

