'Sarfaraz Khan Robbed Again': Twitterati Slams Team India Selectors After the Mumbaikar's Snub From Test Squad

The BCCI has made massive changes in the Test squad for the two-match series against West Indies. The All India Selection Committee announced the 16-member squad for the upcoming series as youngsters like Yashasvi Jaiswal and Ruturaj Gaikwad got the maiden call-ups while Sarfaraz Khan failed to make the cut once again.

The Mumbaikar has been scoring consistently well in the domestic circuit for the past couple of years but still failed to get the attention of the Team India selection committee yet. He scored 556 runs in 6 matches at a sublime average of 92.67 in the last Ranji Trophy season. He has been scoring a plethora of runs for the past couple of years. He was the leading run-getter in 2021-22 Ranji season where he amassed 982 runs in just 9 innings at a Bradman-Esque average of 122.75.

Also Read | India Squad for West Indies ODIs: Sanju Samson, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Mukesh Kumar Recalled

The Indian cricket team fans on Twitter slammed the selection committee for ignoring Sarfaraz once again.

Will Indian selectors ever explain selections? Or that’s not required? Is there anything that explains Ruturaj’s inclusion over Sarfaraz’s? SKY has come and gone (despite only a reasonable first class record), and now Ruturaj. Rahane has made a comeback in the meanwhile…— Siddharth (@sidpod) June 23, 2023

What about Sarfaraz Khan? Who has a good performance in Domestic cricket but always rejected https://t.co/g0Gz9V1FdZ— Gufran Khan (@gufrankhanazmi) June 23, 2023

I wonder what it would take for Sarfaraz Khan to get selected for the national team #TeamIndia #WIvIND https://t.co/ZfoKk70guH— Abdul Rouf আবদুল রউফ (@roufabdulspeaks) June 23, 2023

Sarfaraz Khan and Abhimanyu Eswaran are like…#TeamIndia pic.twitter.com/2Zhmv96fYW— Andy Desai (@imAndyDesai) June 23, 2023

Sarfaraz Khan robbed again!It seems like the selectors also only watch the IPL.This selection committee is incompetent to the core and needs a major overhaul.#INDvsWI https://t.co/2hz5hjPxdv— Vishwanath Singh (@_Vishwanath04_) June 23, 2023

Ruturaj Gaikwad ahead of Sarfaraz Khan will come as a surprise for many. The reason why he is overlooked again is there are still apprehensions about his ability to handle the pace. It is the only thing that is working against him.#sarfaraz pic.twitter.com/caQ5WlaNBE— Syed Aamir Quadri (@aamir28_) June 23, 2023

In the last three Ranji Trophy editions, he has scored 2446 runs but all of this has not been enough to get a senior team call-up.

Also Read | Cheteshwar Pujara Dropped as India Make Big Changes in Test Squad For West Indies Tour

Meanwhile, veteran batter Cheteshwar Pujara and senior pacer Umesh Yadav were on Friday dropped from India’s Test squad for the West Indies tour starting July 12. Seamer Mohammed Shami was rested for the entire West Indies tour as Navdeep Saini was recalled to the Test side to be led by Rohit Sharma. Ajinkya Rahane was back as vice-captain for the two-match Test series.

India Test squad: Rohit Sharma (Capt), Shubman Gill, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Virat Kohli, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ajinkya Rahane (VC), KS Bharat (wk), Ishan Kishan (wk), Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Axar Patel, Mohd. Siraj, Mukesh Kumar, Jaydev Unadkat, Navdeep Saini.