‘Pakistan Much Stable for Asia Cup’: Pak Legend Makes Sensational Claim, Says Team ‘India Destroyed’

The Asia Cup 2023 is a few weeks away and the fans are already excited for the epic clash, between India and Pakistan, at the Pallekele Stadium in Sri Lanka on September 2. It’s the first face-off between the two sides since they last met at the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 at the Melbourne Cricket Ground where the Men in Blue clinched a thrilling win. And ahead of the electrifying clash, the fans and experts have begun the prediction game.

Meanwhile, Pakistan legend Sarfaraz Nawaz has joined the bandwagon of veterans, making a sensational remark on the Indian side. Speaking with the media on Friday, the former cricketer opined that Team India looks less settled than Pakistan. His opinion came after the Indian team management decided to bench Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma in the last two ODIs against West Indies and tried their bench strength, by giving opportunities to the likes of Ruturaj Gaikwad, Sanju Samson and Axar Patel.

Nawaz believes that experimenting with options has rather destroyed the Indian team.

“Pakistan has a much more settled and stable outfit for the Asia Cup and World Cup when compared to India. The Indians have still not been able to work out their final combination for these major events,” Nawaz told the media in Lahore on Friday.

“Captains are changing, many new players are being tried out, and there are no proper combinations. I feel instead of developing the Indian side it is being destroyed,” he added.

India and Pakistan will lock horns again in the ICC World Cup 2023 on October 14 in Ahmedabad. Nawaz stated that Rohit Sharma & Co will be under pressure for not just being the host but also for not being able to win the ICC Trophy for 10 years.

“They are always high expectations when you play at home and it creates more pressure. India’s plus point is they have some good senior performers,” he added.

Shaheen Afridi – the lynchpin of Pakistan’s bowling attack

Nawaz further heaped praise on Shaheen Shah Afridi and said the left-arm pacer will emerge as the x-factor for Pakistan in the World Cup.

“He is an extraordinary bowler and very very lethal in his first two three overs. I have rarely seen a bowler with such control over swing, seam and pace and yorkers with the new ball,” said Nawaz.