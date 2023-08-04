Saurabh Walkar, Ranji Trophy-winning Team’s Performance Analyst, Joins New Zealand Team For ODI World Cup

New Zealand cricket has roped in former Mumbai Ranji team’s performance analyst Saurabh Walkar for the upcoming 2023 ODI World Cup in India. Walkar will be assisting the New Zealand team in the marquee tournament which will begin on October 5. The 38-year-old played a crucial role in Mumbai’s Ranji Trophy-winning campaign. After spending 8 years with Mumbai, Walkar joined Rajasthan Royals in IPL and also assisted Afghanistan team during 2021 T20 World Cup. Recently he worked with Gujarat Giants in Women’s Premier League, Lucknow Super Giants in IPL.

He is currently working in The Hundred, assisting Jos Buttler-led Manchester Originals.

New Zealand will start their campaign in the opening match of the tournament against defending champions England in Ahmedabad on October 5. It will be a rematch of the 2019 WC final where England emerged victorious.

Walkar will start his new role with the New Zealand team with the T20I series against England as the first match will be played at Chester-le-Street on August 30.

He expressed his excitement after joining the New Zealand team and said his role will be to assess the Indian pitches and helped the Kiwis accordingly.

“Indian pitches will play an important role, so I will be focusing on that aspect. These wickets will play a major role while formulating strategies. It’s a big opportunity for me to be a part of the NZ team,” Walkar told mid-day from Cardiff on Wednesday.

Walkar said that he has already stated his preparation for the marquee tournament and admitted that the New Zealand management will be expecting special inputs from him regarding Indian players as he has worked with the few of them closely during his stint with Mumbai Ranji team.

“I have started my preparation on all teams, especially India. They [NZ] are expecting special inputs about Indian players from me. I had worked with Rohit [Sharma], Surya [Yadav], Shardul [Thakur] and other players during my stint with the Mumbai senior team. I will also prepare myself for the biggest tournament and assist NZ head coach Gary Stead,” Walkar remarked.

He further gave credit to veteran coaches Chandrakant Pandit and Omkar Salvi for guiding him.

“I have worked with all the players including Sachin Tendulkar and different coaches in different teams. But the disciplined approach which I learnt from Chandu sir and Omkar Salvi on specific plans and bowling strategy for particular batsmen are helping me immensely,” he added.