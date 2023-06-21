'Saw That with MSD & Co. in the IPL': AB De Villiers Draws Comparision Between CSK and England's Bazball

There is no doubt about the fact that England have revolutionised Test cricket by implementing Bazball ever since Brendon McCullum joined the Three Lions as the coach in the longest format. However, Australia has prevailed over the aggressive approach, for now, with a gritty win in the opening Ashes Test. Skipper Pat Cummins produced a knock of unbeaten 44 in the second innings to earn a remarkable victory for Australia.

Former South Africa captain AB de Villiers, someone who knows a thing or two about aggressive cricket, has now opened up on ‘Bazball’. The former South Africa cricketer branded England’s newly-implemented playing style as “smart cricket.”

“I never looked at the Birmingham weather leading up to this Test match. The way England played now makes sense. Call it what you want, some say Bazball, I just think it’s smart cricket,” he tweeted.

De Villiers pointed out how the best teams are always prepared for the situation at hand and adapt to reach a winning position.

“Whether that’s by making bold declarations or playing reverse sweeps a lot, whatever it takes. The only way to make it impactful is to have a complete buy in from every individual, no ego’s, no stats driven players, just a full on buy in to be the best team in the world. That’s how I see the English team play at the moment,” he wrote.

De Villiers also drew parallels with Chennai Super Kings’ historic IPL 2023 win.

“Also, saw that with MSD [Mahendra Singh Dhoni] and co. in the IPL. Gonna be a fascinating final day. Let’s get it going. Aus still in with a chance here, unlikely, but possible,” AB de Villiers tweeted.

England skipper Ben Stokes’ decision to declare the first innings at 393 baffled experts and fans. Joe Root was batting on 118 when Stokes decided to declare their innings. The Aussies required a masterclass from Usman Khwaja in the match to win the game. In the first innings, the opener played a fine knock of 141.

Khawaja carried forward his brilliance in the next innings by putting up a valiant knock of 65. Chasing a target of 281, the visitors registered an epic victory by two wickets. English pacer Stuart Broad picked up three wickets in the second innings but his brilliance with the ball wasn’t enough.