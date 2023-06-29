Scoop From Behind the Wickets: New Batting Stroke has Twitter Puzzled

The game of cricket has been played with great fanfare over the years and has evolved as the sport we know today through various methods of trial and error in terms of strokeplay.

Batsmen thorough the year have made certain shots of the cricket ball their own by perfecting the techniques and nuances of the particular cricketing stroke, while some have come up with shots that have baffled and mesmerised the audience.

The offbeat shots are loved by the populace and adored for their rarity in the game historically, but with the advent of T20 cricket makeshift shots and dancing, strokeplay has come to the fore thanks to batsmen par excellence such as the imaginative South African AB de Villiers and the brilliant batsman Suryakumar Yadav.

In a local cricket game in India, an unknown player come up with an unprecedented shot that has been doing the rounds on the internet.

As the bowler delivered the ball, the batsman walked behind the wickets and laid his scooped shot from behind the stumps as he positioned himself between the keeper and the timber.

Fans were amazed but were also left puzzled regarding the legality of the shot.

One fan questioned if such a shot was legal in a comment that read, “Can we strike the ball behind the stumps? Is it allowed in international cricket?"

Another fan answered the concern with a straightforward answer, stating that the batsman should be declared out, “Should call batsman out. Because in cricket, batsman is not allow to play shot behind the wicket. So obstructing in field, batsman is out."

He was seconded by another user who posted, “Its out as the batter has gone behind the stumps before hitting the ball to play the shot. Its obstructjng the keeper."

One fan took a dig at the clip in a comment that read, “Instagram cricket reels nowadays"

Another fan had a straight up reply as he posted, “That’s not cricket"