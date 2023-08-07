Watch: 83-year-old Former Scotland Wicketkeeper Plays With Oxygen Cylinder Strapped to His Back

In 2020, Alex Steele was told he’s got one more year to live after being diagnosed with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, a terminal respiratory illness.

Fast forward to 2023 and the 83-year-old has surprised everyone by turning out for his cricket team as a wicketkeeper with an oxygen tank strapped to his back.

Steele is a former first-class cricketer who made his Scotland debut in 1967 when they faced Lancashire at Old Trafford. He went on to make eight appearances for his team in the 1960s before taking a break.

After a gap of eight years, he was back playing for Scotland in 1977, making his comeback against Ireland. In the next three years, he played five more first-class matches.

In his role as a wicketkeeper-batter, Steele scored 621 runs in 14 FC matches at 24.84. He scored two half-centuries, both against Ireland with a highest score of 97.

As wicketkeeper, he took 11 catches and effected two stumpings.

“It was quite gentle cricket, but absolutely wonderful,” Steele told The Times. “I’m absolutely thrilled to say that I stood up to the stumps for the full 30 overs."

As an opening batter, Steele apparently faced the likes of Fred Trueman and caught the elegant David Gower when behind the stumps.

Steele was told he has one to five years to live in 2020, a news which came as “an absolute bombshell".

The patient suffering from the condition has lungs become less effective over time which impacts the ability to breath and the variant Steele has is reported to be one of the most aggressive forms.

However, the octogenarian isn’t feeling sorry for himself and wants to keep playing for as ling as possible.

“One of the most important things is your own attitude to the illness. I know of people who when something ill happens to them, give up the ghost and feel sorry for themselves. I haven’t felt that myself.”