CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :Andy FlowerManoj TiwaryMohammed SirajShubman GillSri Lanka vs Scotland
Home » Cricket Home » Watch: 83-year-old Former Scotland Wicketkeeper Plays With Oxygen Cylinder Strapped to His Back
1-MIN READ

Watch: 83-year-old Former Scotland Wicketkeeper Plays With Oxygen Cylinder Strapped to His Back

Curated By: Feroz Khan

News18.com

Last Updated: August 07, 2023, 18:57 IST

New Delhi, India

The clip has gone viral on Instagram with users lauding his passion for the game. (Screen grab)

The clip has gone viral on Instagram with users lauding his passion for the game. (Screen grab)

Alex Steele has been suffering from a respiratory illness since 2020 and despite that, has kept his passion for cricket alive.

In 2020, Alex Steele was told he’s got one more year to live after being diagnosed with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, a terminal respiratory illness.

Fast forward to 2023 and the 83-year-old has surprised everyone by turning out for his cricket team as a wicketkeeper with an oxygen tank strapped to his back.

Steele is a former first-class cricketer who made his Scotland debut in 1967 when they faced Lancashire at Old Trafford. He went on to make eight appearances for his team in the 1960s before taking a break.

After a gap of eight years, he was back playing for Scotland in 1977, making his comeback against Ireland. In the next three years, he played five more first-class matches.

In his role as a wicketkeeper-batter, Steele scored 621 runs in 14 FC matches at 24.84. He scored two half-centuries, both against Ireland with a highest score of 97.

As wicketkeeper, he took 11 catches and effected two stumpings.

“It was quite gentle cricket, but absolutely wonderful,” Steele told The Times. “I’m absolutely thrilled to say that I stood up to the stumps for the full 30 overs."

As an opening batter, Steele apparently faced the likes of Fred Trueman and caught the elegant David Gower when behind the stumps.

Steele was told he has one to five years to live in 2020, a news which came as “an absolute bombshell".

The patient suffering from the condition has lungs become less effective over time which impacts the ability to breath and the variant Steele has is reported to be one of the most aggressive forms.

However, the octogenarian isn’t feeling sorry for himself and wants to keep playing for as ling as possible.

“One of the most important things is your own attitude to the illness. I know of people who when something ill happens to them, give up the ghost and feel sorry for themselves. I haven’t felt that myself.”
About the Author
Feroz Khan
Feroz Khan, Principal Correspondent at News18, has been covering sports for over a decade and specialises in digital media. He writes mainly on cricke...Read More
Tags:
  1. cricket
  2. Scotland cricket team
first published:August 07, 2023, 18:57 IST
last updated:August 07, 2023, 18:57 IST