Scotland vs Oman Dream11 Prediction For World Cup Qualifier 2023: Check Team Captain, Vice-captain And Probable XIs and Head-To-Head Records For Scotland vs Oman

Scotland and Oman will be vying for the top spot in Group B when they go head-to-head in a vital fixture of the World Cup Qualifier on Sunday. The qualifying game between Scotland and Oman will be played at the Bulawayo Athletic Club in Zimbabwe.

Scotland have been one of the dominant forces so far in the ODI World Cup qualifying campaign, winning both of their last two fixtures. The Scottish side currently occupy the second spot in the Group B standings. Oman have also appeared in a good rhythm in their previous games, having registered two victories in three matches.

Scotland will enter the match against Oman as the favourites after notching up a resounding 111-run victory over the United Arab Emirates in the last fixture. Batting first, Scotland could post 282 runs in 50 overs.

During the chase, the UAE batting unit looked helpless in front of the Scottish bowlers, who put up a commendable performance to bundle out their opponents for just 171 runs. Oman, in their last game, endured their maiden defeat of the campaign, suffering a 10-wicket loss to Sri Lanka. The Oman cricket team will now aim to bounce back against Scotland to keep their hopes alive for the main event.

Dream11 Prediction:

Fantasy Player Picks for Scotland vs Oman

Captain: Brandon McMullen

Vice-captain: Zeeshan Maqsood

Wicketkeeper: Matthew Cross

Batters: Christopher McBride, Richie Berrington, Kashyap Prajapati, Shoaib Khan

All-rounders: Zeeshan Maqsood, Michael Leask, Brandon McMullen

Bowlers: Mark Watt, Bilal Khan, Jay Odedra

Scotland vs Oman Probable XIs:

Scotland Probable XI: Matthew Cross, Christopher McBride, Brandon McMullen, George Munsey, Richie Berrington (c), Tomas Mackintosh (wk), Michael Leask, Chris Greaves, Mark Watt, Safyaan Sharif, Chris Sole

Oman Probable XI: Kashyap Prajapati, Jatinder Singh, Aqib Ilyas, Zeeshan Maqsood (c), Mohammad Nadeem, Shoaib Khan, Ayaan Khan, Naseem Khushi (wk), Bilal Khan, Jay Odedra, Fayyaz Butt

Scotland vs Oman Full Squads-

Scotland Full Squad For World Cup Qualifier: Richie Berrington (c), Matthew Cross, Alasdair Evans, Chris Greaves, Jack Jarvis, Michael Leask, Tom Mackintosh, Chris McBride, Brandon McMullen, George Munsey, Adrian Neill, Safyaan Sharif, Chris Sole, Hamza Tahir, Mark Watt

Oman Full Squad For World Cup Qualifier: Zeeshan Maqsood (c), Aqib Ilyas (vc), Jatinder Singh, Kashyap Prajapati, Shoaib Khan, Mohammed Nadeem, Sandeep Goud, Ayaan Khan, Suraj Kumar, Adeel Shafique, Naseem Khushi, Bilal Khan, Kaleemullah, Fayyaz Butt, Jay Odedra, Samay Shrivastav, Rafiullah