SCO vs OMN Live Cricket Streaming, ICC ODI WC Qualifier 2023: How to Watch Scotland vs Oman Coverage on TV And Online

Oman cricket team are all set to take on Scotland in the World Cup Qualifier 2023 on Sunday, June 25. Oman and Scotland will lock horns at the Bulawayo Athletic Club, in Zimbabwe.

With two teams tied at four points, the game between Oman and Scotland is expected to be an exciting contest. Oman will certainly be under pressure having failed to win in their last five meetings with Scotland. Oman will come into the contest after suffering a heavy defeat against Sri Lanka.

Batting first, Oman folded for a lowly total of 98. Sri Lanka chased down the target like it was a cakewalk and won the game in 15 overs without losing a wicket. The only positive Oman could take from the game was Ayaan Khan’s innings who stood at one end and somehow stretched their total to 98.

While Oman struggled in their last match, Scotland totally dominated the United Arab Emirates (UAE). Scotland, in their last match, clinched a comfortable victory by a huge margin of 111 runs against UAE. With the current run of form and head-to-head records favoring them, the Scottish side seem to be the favorites to win the contest.

When will the Scotland vs Oman, World Cup Qualifier match be played?

The World Cup Qualifier match between Scotland vs Oman will take place on June 25, Sunday.

Where will the Scotland vs Oman, World Cup Qualifier match be played?

The World Cup Qualifier match between Scotland vs Oman will be played at the Bulawayo Athletic Club in Zimbabwe.

What time will the Scotland vs Oman, World Cup Qualifier match start?

The World Cup Qualifier match between Scotland vs Oman will start at 12:30 pm IST.

How to live stream the Scotland vs Oman, World Cup Qualifier match?

Fans can enjoy the live stream of the Scotland vs Oman match on the Disney+ Hotstar app and the website.

How to watch Scotland vs Oman, World Cup Qualifier match on TV?

Scotland vs Oman World Cup Qualifier match will be televised live on Star Sports Network.

What are the Probable XIs of Scotland vs Oman for their match in World Cup Qualifier?

Scotland: Richie Berrington (c), Christopher McBride, Mathew Cross (wk), Brandon McMullen, Jack Jarvis, Tomas Mackintosh, Michael Leask, Chris Greaves, Mark Watt, Safyaan Sharif, Chris Sole

Oman: Zeeshan Maqsood (c), Kashyap Prajapati, Jatinder Singh, Aqib Ilyas, Shoaib Khan, Mohammad Nadeem, Ayaan Khan, Naseem Khushi (wk), Bilal Khan, Jay Odedra, Fayyaz Butt