SEA Games 2023: Singapore Cricketer Raoul Sharma Bowls Fans Over With Sweet Gesture

Singapore cricketer Raoul Sharma has won many hearts with his gesture at the Southeast Asian Games 2023. Going by a viral TikTok video, Raoul posed with quite a few Cambodian volunteers at the SEA Games. The volunteers were elated to find Roul Sharma among them and asked the cricketer for a selfie, which he obliged.

Raoul is part of the Singapore men’s cricket team. Led by Rezza Gaznavi, Singapore won the bronze medal in the Men’s T20 Cricket event at the SEA Games. In the high-stakes bronze medal match against Indonesia, Raoul played a crucial knock of 26 runs off just 16 balls. His whirlwind knock ensured that Singapore put up a decent total of 162 runs in the first innings.

Raoul also helped in restricting the Indonesian batters with his bowling. The 19-year-old dismissed Ferdinando Banunaek when he was threatening to take the game away from Singapore. Raoul Sharma proved his worth as a T20 player in that match. He will be now aiming to take Singapore cricket to greater heights.

PBKS vs DC Live Score: Delhi Capitals Eye Revenge as They Aim to Ruin Punjab Kings’ Playoffs Hopes

The Singapore men’s cricket team also won the gold medal in the six-a-side team event. Rezza Gaznavi and Co defeated hosts Cambodia by 26 runs to finish level with them on two wins and six points each. Singapore clinched the gold as they had a superior net run rate.

This is Singapore’s second-ever cricket gold medal at the SEA Games. They had also clinched the Twenty20 gold at the 2017 edition of the games in Kuala Lumpur.

The performance of Singapore’s cricket team is quite remarkable, considering the fact that they lack basic training facilities. Reportedly, Singapore’s cricket team had been hampered because they did not have a training ground since August 2022. They got access to limited training facilities from mid-March, about a month before the SEA Games. The SCA had to vacate its training venue at Kallang Cricket Field in January 2016 as their yearly lease was not renewed by Sport Singapore.

ALSO READ| ‘None of us Wants to Perform Badly, This is Our Life’: KL Rahul Hits Back at Social Media Trolling

top videos

Singapore’s fencers have also done very well at the SEA Games in Cambodia.

The team of Cheung Kemei, Tay Yu Ling, Tiffany Seet and individual champion Maxine Wong routed Vietnam 45-23 in the final of the women’s foil fencing event.