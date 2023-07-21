Seattle Orcas vs Texas Super Kings Live Cricket Streaming For Major League Cricket: How to Watch MLC T20 Match Coverage on TV And Online

Seattle Orcas vs Texas Super Kings Live Cricket Streaming For Major League Cricket 10th T20: How to Watch Seattle Orcas vs Texas Super Kings Coverage on TV And Online

Seattle Orcas vs Texas Super Kings Live Streaming: How to Watch Seattle Orcas vs Texas Super Kings Major League Cricket 10th T20 Match on TV And Online

Check out the live streaming details for Seattle Orcas and Texas Super Kings Major League Cricket 10th T20 match to be played at Church Street Park.

Here you will get the details of how to live stream the Major League Cricket 10th T20 match between the Seattle Orcas and Texas Super Kings. Also check which website, app, and channel will be showing the Seattle Orcas vs Texas Super Kings match live.

The Seattle Orcas and Texas Super Kings will go head-to-head on Saturday to secure a spot in Major League Cricket playoffs. The Orcas will be looking to extend their unbeaten run by taking their tally to three wins.

Church Street Park will host the 10th MLC game between Seattle Orcas and Texas Super Kings on July 22. Texas Super Kings currently sit at the top of the table. They would be eager to hand the Orcas their first-ever defeat in their 2023 MLC campaign.

Texas Super Kings opened their MLC season by recording a 69-run win over LA Knight Riders. They conceded a defeat in their second game, narrowly losing out to Washington Freedom by six runs. Dwayne Bravo’s 76 runs in 39 balls ultimately went in vain as no other batter could step up to support the West Indies star during the game.

Seattle Orcas won their first MLC game of the 2023 campaign against Washington Freedom by eight wickets. Their second victory came against San Francisco Unicorns by 35 runs. Despite not having bowling superstars, Harmeet Singh and Camero Gannon have punched above their class taking their side to multiple wins.

Both teams have been in stellar form lately, making it difficult to pick up a clear favourite for Saturday’s game. However, the fans are certainly going to witness an epic game on July 21.

Ahead of Thursday’s Major League Cricket 10th T20 match between Seattle Orcas and Texas Super Kings; here is all you need to know:

What date Major League Cricket 10th T20 match between Seattle Orcas and Texas Super Kings will be played?

The Major League Cricket 10th T20 match between Seattle Orcas and Texas Super Kings will occur on July 22, Saturday.

Where will the Major League Cricket 10th T20 match Seattle Orcas vs Texas Super Kings be played?

The Major League Cricket 10th T20 match between Seattle Orcas and Texas Super Kings will be played at the Church Street Park Stadium in North Carolina, USA.

What time will the Major League Cricket 10th T20 match between Seattle Orcas and Texas Super Kings begin?

The Major League Cricket 10th T20 match between Seattle Orcas and Texas Super Kings will start at 3:00 AM IST on July 22 Saturday.

Which TV channels will broadcast Seattle Orcas vs Texas Super Kings Major League Cricket 10th T20 match?

Seattle Orcas vs Texas Super Kings match will be telecasted on the Sports 18 Network in India.

How do I watch Seattle Orcas vs Texas Super Kings Major League Cricket 10th T20 match live streaming?

Seattle Orcas vs Texas Super Kings match will be streamed live on the JioCinema app and website in India.

What are the Probable XIs of the Seattle Orcas and Texas Super Kings For the Major League Cricket 10th T20?

Seattle Orcas Probable XI: Quinton de Kock (wk), Nauman Anwar, Shimron Hetmyer, Heinrich Klaasen, Imad Wasim, Shehan Jayasuriya, Shubham Ranjane, Cameron Gannon, Wayne Parnell (c), Harmeet Singh, Andrew Tye

Texas Super Kings Probable XI: Devon Conway (wk), Faf du Plessis (c), Lahiru Milantha, David Miller, Milind Kumar, Mitchell Santner, Dwayne Bravo, Calvin Savage, Gerald Coetzee, Mohammad Mohsin, Rusty Thero