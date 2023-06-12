'Seemed Like a Fair Catch to Me': Cummins Backs Third Umpire's Decision On Green's Controversial Catch

Following five-day-long enthralling actions at the Oval, Australia took home their first World Test Championship (WTC) title by defeating India by 209 runs in the final. After the match, Australian captain Pat Cummins revealed his opinion about Shubman Gill’s wicket in the fourth innings which created much buzz among Indian fans as well as some former cricketers of the country.

Gill edged an outside-off delivery from Scott Boland and ended up being caught by Cameron Green in the slips. Though it initially seemed to be a fair take by Green, replays showed the ball had touched the ground when Green was completing the catch. But even after giving it a second check, Richard Kettleborough, the television umpire of the WTC final, gave the decision in Australia’s favour.

While the Indian players were not quite happy with Gill’s wicket, Pat Cummins backed Richard Kettleborough’s decision and termed him one of the best umpires in the world during the post-match press conference. According to Cummins, Kettleborough is well aware of the rule book and had seen the event from every angle before making his decision.

“It seemed like a fair catch to me. It was an absolute screamer from Green. We are just players and when we are on the field, we leave it in the umpires’ hands,” the Aussie skipper added.

Indian skipper Rohit Sharma also made a special mention of Shubman Gill’s dismissal during the post-match media interaction. In his opinion, TV umpire Richard Kettleborough did not use the technology well while analysing the event. “The third umpire needed to have seen a few more replays and understood a bit more about how the catch was held. I believe he saw it three or four times before being convinced,” Rohit said to the media personnel.

Rohit lashed out at the broadcaster for showing only two frames. According to the Indian opener, the facility to use “ultra-motion or see any kind of zoomed image” is expected to be there in a “world event” like the WTC. “There are more angles in IPL; there are at least ten different angles. I was a little upset that there was no ultra-motion or zoomed image during a major world event like this,” Rohit explained.

India were on a chase of 444 runs in the fourth innings when Shubman Gill was sent off for just 18 runs. The other Indian batters also surrendered early in front of Australia’s lethal pace attack and eventually got bundled out for 234 runs.