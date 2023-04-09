'Seems Like Deepak Chahar Will be Out for 4-5 Games': IPL Legend's Prediction Rings Alarm for CSK

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) seem to have suffered a massive injury scare with Deepak Chahar injuring his hamstring. The fast bowler was forced to walk off the field after bowling just one over against Mumbai Indians (MI) on Saturday night at Wankhede and didn’t take further part in the game.

According to reports, Chahar is likely to miss the franchise’s next few games after injury he suffered on Saturday night. The right-arm quick was out for a better part of 2022 due to a hamstring injury and it was frustrating to see him hobbling after bowling one over against Mumbai Indians.

Orange Cap: Check Out Full List for Top Batters in Orange Cap Race

Former CSK all-rounder Suresh Raina, who is one of the commentators for ‘JioCinema, observed that Chahar might miss out on the next four-five matches.

“It seems Deepak will be out for 4-5 games. It looks like he has again sustained a hamstring injury and looked in discomfort. All the other IPL venues are far off from Chennai and there will be a lot of travelling involved,” Raina said after CSK’s thumping win over arch-rivals Mumbai Indians.

IPL 2023 Points Table: Check Team Standings, Team Points, Wins, Losses & Orange Cap, Purple Cap

Skipper MS Dhoni said at the post-match presentation that the victory was satisfying considering his team lost the services of Chahar in the first over itself.

“Feels good. Not to forget we lost Deepak in the first over. He’s our new ball bowler and Magala playing his first match. The good thing is spinners bowled well. It was a bit two-paced and after seven overs, it started turning,” Dhoni gave his assessment.

On Saturday, Ajinkya Rahane smashed the fastest half-century of IPL 2023 — off just 19 balls — and Ruturaj Gaikwad struck an unbeaten 40 to power CSK to a seven-wicket win over Mumbai Indians.

An ordinary Mumbai Indians succumbed to their second consecutive defeat in as many matches while CSK recorded their second win on the trot, moving to the fourth spot in the points table while the five-time winners remained at eighth.

Get the latest Cricket News, IPL 2023 Live Score, Orange Cap and Purple Cap holder details here