With a gap of less than 10 days between when the IPL 2023 ends and the start of ICC World Test Championship final, it will be a quite a task for Indian players to be physically and mentally prepared to switch formats and adapt to the English conditions. India head coach Rahul Dravid has admitted there’s less time and captain Rohit Sharma says it’ll be critical to monitor the workload of players during IPL.

IPL final will be played on May 28 while WTC final starts from June 7 at The Oval in London.

Also Read: Virat Kohli’s Long-Awaited Century Bodes Well for India Ahead of WTC Final

“Look, I think its quite critical for us, we re going to keep in constant touch with all players who are going to play that final and monitor their workload and see what’s happening with them," Rohit told reporters after the fourth Test between India and Australia ended in a draw in Ahmedabad on Monday.

He revealed that the fast bowlers will be given Duke Balls as part of the preparations. Mohammed Shami, Umesh Yadav and Mohammed Siraj will be India’s frontline pacers but all three will be heavily involved for their respective franchises during the IPL as well.

“In fact, we are sending some Duke Balls to all fast bowlers and if they get some time to bowl with that but again it all depend individuals, guys who will be part of finals are not the guys who have not played in UK and may be one or two guys here and there and rest all of us have played in that part of the world. I don’t think it will be huge problem and but yeah, look I believe in preparation and preparations will be key for us come the finals," Rohit said.

Also Read: BGT 2023 Meanders to Close, Focus Shifts to WTC Final With IPL in Between

“Around 21st May, there will be six teams who will be possibly out of IPL play-off contention and so whichever players are available, we will try and find time to get them to UK early as possible and get some time and we will monitor as much as possible," he added.

Get the latest Cricket News here