India's Rising Star Shafali Verma Scores 80 Per Cent Plus Marks in 12th Board Exams

India women’s cricket team young superstar Shafali Varma smashed it out of the park but this time off the field as she passed her 12th class with flying colours. Shafali, who led the India’s U-19 team to World Cup glory earlier this year, scored more than 80 per cent in her 12th board exams.

Shafali posted a note on Instagram where she was elated to score good marks in the boards.

“Another very special 80+ smash in 2023, but this time in 12th boards! I am very happy with my results and can’t wait to give my all to my favourite subject - cricket!" Shafali wrote on Instagram.

The 19-year-old has already become a household name in India as she was bought for INR 2 crore by Delhi Capitals in the Women’s Premier League (WPL) Auction.

Shafali recently led a young Indian team to victory in the inaugural ICC Under-19 Women’s T20 World Cup. Her side defeated England by 7 wickets to lift the trophy which was also the first-ever ICC title won by any Indian women’s cricket team. Shafali and Co. received INR 5 crore cheque on behalf of her team for their exemplary performance in the World Cup.

The team was felicitated by legendary India batter Sachin Tendulkar who shared some words of wisdom with the young players. The 19-year-old is known for her attacking game and providing rapid starts with the bat in hand. In 52 T20Is so far, she has scored 1264 runs at a strike rate of 134.36. She also has 5 half-centuries in the shortest format. In 21 ODIs, she has scored 531 runs at an average of 26 and scored 242 runs in 2 Tests.

The young batter also had a memorable inaugural season of WPL where she smashed 252 runs in 9 matches at a strike rate of 185.29. She played a crucial role in Delhi Capitals’ journey to the final of the tournament, however, they failed to lift the title after suffering defeat to Mumbai Indians.